تغلب أرسنال على مضيفه إنتر ميلان بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «جيوزيبي مياتزا»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة (قبل الأخيرة) من مرحلة الدوري بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
انتصار يعزز سلسلة اللاهزيمة
حافظ أرسنال على سجله الخالي من الهزائم، محققاً انتصاره السابع في سبع مباريات، ليضمن إنهاء مرحلة الدوري في أحد المركزين الأول أو الثاني، ما يمنحه الأفضلية للعب على أرضه في مباراة الإياب حتى دور نصف النهائي.
جيسوس يمنح أرسنال التفوق
في الشوط الأول افتتح غابرييل جيسوس التسجيل للمدفعجية في الدقيقة العاشرة، قبل أن يعدل بيتار سوسيتش النتيجة لإنتر ميلان بعد ثماني دقائق فقط. وواصل جيسوس تألقه بإضافة الهدف الثاني لأرسنال في الدقيقة 31، لتنتهي أحداث الشوط الأول بتقدم الفريق الإنجليزي 2-1. وقبل ست دقائق من نهاية المباراة، أضاف فيكتور غيوكيريس الهدف الثالث للمدفعجية، مؤكداً الفوز الكبير على أرض الخصم.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 21 نقطة متصدراً، متقدماً بفارق ستّ نقاط عن بايرن ميونيخ الذي يستضيف أونيون سان جيلواز اليوم (الأربعاء)، بينما تجمد رصيد إنتر ميلان عند 12 نقطة في المركز التاسع.
