Arsenal defeated their host Inter Milan three goals to one in the match that took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the "Giuseppe Meazza" stadium, as part of the seventh (penultimate) round of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League.

A victory that strengthens the unbeaten streak

Arsenal maintained their unbeaten record, achieving their seventh victory in seven matches, ensuring they finish the group stage in either first or second place, which gives them the advantage of playing at home in the second leg up to the semifinals.

Jesus gives Arsenal the edge

In the first half, Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Gunners in the tenth minute, before Petar Susic equalized for Inter Milan just eight minutes later. Jesus continued his brilliance by adding Arsenal's second goal in the 31st minute, ending the first half with the English team leading 2-1. Six minutes before the end of the match, Viktor Gyökeres added the third goal for the Gunners, confirming the big win on the opponent's ground.

Team standings

With this result, Arsenal raised their points to 21, leading the table, six points ahead of Bayern Munich, who host Union Saint-Gilloise today (Wednesday), while Inter Milan's points remained at 12 in ninth place.