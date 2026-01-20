بحضور وتشريف الأمير عبدالله بن سعود بن محمد آل سعود، يقام حفل سباق الخيل على كأس الأمير سعود بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز (يرحمه الله)، ضمن سباقات الخيل لموسم الطائف الشتوي لعام 1447، وذلك عصر غدٍالأربعاء ، بميدان الملك خالد للفروسية في محافظة الطائف.


ويُتوّج الفائزون بكأس الأمير سعود بن محمد، ودرع مجموعة الأحلام القابضة، بحضور عدد من الملاك والمهتمين برياضة الفروسية.