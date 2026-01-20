بحضور وتشريف الأمير عبدالله بن سعود بن محمد آل سعود، يقام حفل سباق الخيل على كأس الأمير سعود بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز (يرحمه الله)، ضمن سباقات الخيل لموسم الطائف الشتوي لعام 1447، وذلك عصر غدٍالأربعاء ، بميدان الملك خالد للفروسية في محافظة الطائف.
ويُتوّج الفائزون بكأس الأمير سعود بن محمد، ودرع مجموعة الأحلام القابضة، بحضور عدد من الملاك والمهتمين برياضة الفروسية.
In the presence and honor of Prince Abdullah bin Saud bin Mohammed Al Saud, a horse racing event will be held for the Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Cup (may he rest in peace), as part of the horse racing events for the winter season of Taif 1447, tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, at King Khalid Equestrian Field in the Governorate of Taif.
The winners will be awarded the Prince Saud bin Mohammed Cup and the Dream Group Shield, in the presence of several owners and enthusiasts of equestrian sports.