In the presence and honor of Prince Abdullah bin Saud bin Mohammed Al Saud, a horse racing event will be held for the Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Cup (may he rest in peace), as part of the horse racing events for the winter season of Taif 1447, tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, at King Khalid Equestrian Field in the Governorate of Taif.



The winners will be awarded the Prince Saud bin Mohammed Cup and the Dream Group Shield, in the presence of several owners and enthusiasts of equestrian sports.