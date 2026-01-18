Everton defeated their host Aston Villa with a score of one goal to none in the match held today (Sunday) at Villa Park in Birmingham, as part of the 22nd round of the English Premier League.



The only goal of the match was scored by French striker Thierno Barry in the 59th minute, raising Everton's points total to 32, placing them in tenth position, while Aston Villa's points remained at 43, keeping them in third place.



The round is set to conclude tomorrow (Monday) when Brighton hosts Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.