فاز إيفرتون على مضيفه أستون فيلا بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب «فيلا بارك» بمدينة برمنغهام، ضمن الجولة الـ(22) من منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.


سجل هدف المباراة الوحيد المهاجم الفرنسي ثيرنو باري عند الدقيقة (59)، ليرفع إيفرتون رصيده النقطي إلى (32) نقطة في المركز العاشر، فيما تجمَّد رصيد أستون فيلا عند (43) نقطة في المركز الثالث.


ومن المُقرر أنْ تُختتم الجولة غداً (الإثنين) حين يستضيف برايتون فريق بورنموث على ملعب «آميكس» بمدينة برايتون.