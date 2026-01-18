فاز إيفرتون على مضيفه أستون فيلا بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب «فيلا بارك» بمدينة برمنغهام، ضمن الجولة الـ(22) من منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
سجل هدف المباراة الوحيد المهاجم الفرنسي ثيرنو باري عند الدقيقة (59)، ليرفع إيفرتون رصيده النقطي إلى (32) نقطة في المركز العاشر، فيما تجمَّد رصيد أستون فيلا عند (43) نقطة في المركز الثالث.
ومن المُقرر أنْ تُختتم الجولة غداً (الإثنين) حين يستضيف برايتون فريق بورنموث على ملعب «آميكس» بمدينة برايتون.
Everton defeated their host Aston Villa with a score of one goal to none in the match held today (Sunday) at Villa Park in Birmingham, as part of the 22nd round of the English Premier League.
The only goal of the match was scored by French striker Thierno Barry in the 59th minute, raising Everton's points total to 32, placing them in tenth position, while Aston Villa's points remained at 43, keeping them in third place.
The round is set to conclude tomorrow (Monday) when Brighton hosts Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.