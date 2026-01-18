The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Equestrian Authority and the Chairman of the Horse Racing Club, Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal, has directed an urgent verification and submission of the results regarding the statement made by Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz about the result of the eighth race of the 62nd event, for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup (G3), which qualifies for the main race in the Saudi Cup held yesterday at the King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field in Janadriyah.

The club confirmed in its statement the leading position of the Red Stable as one of the main pillars of horse racing in the Kingdom, expressing deep appreciation for the contributions of Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, "owner of the Red Stable," and his significant support for horse racing across all fields in the Kingdom. It praised the "Al-Areen" stable owned by Sheikh Hamoud Al-Malik Al-Sabah and what it represents as an addition to the racing system in the Kingdom, welcoming the participation of all horse racing enthusiasts from around the world, which enhances diversity and contributes to meeting the requirements of horse racing and strengthening the Kingdom's international standing in this field.

The Horse Racing Club also confirmed that it is the competent authority for all matters related to speed racing in the Kingdom, according to its regulation issued by Cabinet Resolution No. (18) on 1/6/1442 AH, emphasizing the independence of the technical committees, the neutrality of their decisions, and their full commitment to international regulations and systems.