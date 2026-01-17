«الداود» يكرم الفائزين بكأس فارس التعليم بميدان فروسية الجبيل

كرم محافظ الجبيل منصور بن زيد الداود، رئيس مجلس إدارة ميدان فروسية الجبيل، أمس (الجمعة)، الفائزين في سباق كأس فارس التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية لموسم 1447هـ، وذلك ضمن سباقات ميدان فروسية الجبيل بحضور مساعد مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية فاطمة بنت خلف البلوي، وعدد من المسؤولين والمهتمين برياضة الفروسية.

وتضمّن السباق شوط كأس فارس التعليم لطلاب المرحلة الابتدائية (البوني)، حيث حقق المركز الأول الجواد (بن عكروش) للمالك والمدرب تركي المنصوري، بقيادة الخيال الطالب سيف أبو حبل.
كما أُقيم شوط كأس فارس التعليم للجياد المهجنة الأصيلة (حصن وأفراس +4 سنوات مفتوح)، المخصص لخيالة طلاب المرحلتين المتوسطة والثانوية، وأسفر عن فوز الجواد جنزور للمالك والمدرب متعب الجهيم، بقيادة الخيال عبدالرحمن المطيري، بالمركز الأول.
وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم محافظ الجبيل، بحضور مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية بالإنابة، فرسان التعليم المشاركين والجهات الحكومية المشاركة.