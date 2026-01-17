«الداود» يكرم الفائزين بكأس فارس التعليم بميدان فروسية الجبيل

The Governor of Jubail, Mansour bin Zaid Al-Daoud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jubail Equestrian Field, honored the winners of the Education Knight Cup race in the Eastern Province for the season 1447 AH yesterday (Friday), as part of the races at the Jubail Equestrian Field, in the presence of the Assistant Director General of Education in the Eastern Province, Fatima bint Khalaf Al-Balawi, along with several officials and enthusiasts of equestrian sports.

The race included the Education Knight Cup heat for elementary school students (Pony), where the horse (Ben Akroosh) owned and trained by Turki Al-Mansouri, with the student jockey Saif Abu Habl, achieved first place.



Additionally, the Education Knight Cup heat for thoroughbred horses (Husn and Mares +4 years open), designated for the jockeys of middle and high school students, resulted in the horse Janzour, owned and trained by Muteb Al-Juhaim, winning first place, with the jockey Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.



At the end of the ceremony, the Governor of Jubail, in the presence of the Acting Director General of the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, honored the participating education knights and the participating government entities.