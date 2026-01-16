The head coach of Al-Nassr, "Jesus," took responsibility for the team's decline in results over the last three matches, during which they lost the top spot in the overall standings of the Roshan League. He refused to use refereeing as a scapegoat for the team's negative results, stating: "I do not like to look for excuses related to the referees when we lose, despite there being cases where decisions were not in our favor in previous matches, such as the match against Al-Hilal." This came during the press conference preceding the match against Al-Shabab in the 16th round of the Roshan Professional League, pointing out that Al-Nassr lacks the "political power" that Al-Hilal possesses, referring to the influential and media power of the rival. Jesus launched an attack on the parallel media that creates crises within the team, aiming to destabilize the team's stability. He confirmed that competing clubs have strong media tools that they use both on and off the field, while Al-Nassr finds itself required to focus on technical solutions to face these pressures. Jesus renewed his absolute confidence in goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, describing him as "the best Saudi goalkeeper by a large margin," and the guardian of "the Green" in the upcoming World Cup finals, explaining that his current absence is due to a two-match suspension, which made relying on goalkeeper "Bento" a forced option due to the injury of Raghid Najjar.



Jesus did not hide the team's impact from significant absences, pointing out that missing Sadio Mane (for continental participation) and injuries to players like Simakan and Ayman Yahya contributed to the recent "negative wave." Regarding preparations for the match against Al-Shabab, he mentioned that the current focus is on the mental aspect to regain confidence, expressing hope for Abdulrahman Ghareeb's physical readiness to contribute on the field in the anticipated clash.



Jesus concluded his remarks with a direct appeal to Al-Nassr fans, emphasizing that their presence and support in the stands is the true fuel for the players. He said: "We need the energy of the fans in the match against Al-Shabab; negative results may shake confidence, but everyone coming together is the only way to remain in the competition for the league."