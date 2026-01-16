حمل المدير الفني لنادي النصر «جيسوس» نفسه مسؤولية تراجع نتائج الفريق في آخر 3 مواجهات، التي في ضوئها خسر صدارة الترتيب العام لدوري روشن، رافضاً أن يكون التحكيم شماعة لنتائج الفريق السلبية، وقال: «لا أحب البحث عن أعذار تتعلق بالحكام عند الهزيمة، رغم وجود حالات لم تُحتسب لنا في مباريات سابقة مثل لقاء الهلال. جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة الشباب في الجولة الـ 16 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، مشيراً إلى أن النصر يفتقد «القوة السياسية» التي يمتلكها الهلال في إشارة إلى القوة التأثيرية والإعلامية للمنافس، وشن جيسوس هجوماً على الإعلام الموازي الذي يخلق أزمات في الفريق والهدف منه زعزعة استقرار الفريق، وأكد جيسوس أن الأندية المنافسة تمتلك أدوات إعلامية قوية تستخدمها داخل وخارج الملعب بينما يجد النصر نفسه مطالباً بالتركيز على الحلول الفنية لمواجهة هذه الضغوط، وجدد جيسوس ثقته المطلقة في الحارس نواف العقيدي واصفاً إياه بـ «أفضل حارس سعودي بفارق كبير»، و حامي عرين «الأخضر» في نهائيات كأس العالم القادمة، موضحاً أن غيابه الحالي يعود لقرار الإيقاف لمباراتين مما جعل الاعتماد على الحارس «بينتو» خياراً اضطرارياً في ظل إصابة راغد نجار.


ولم يخفِ جيسوس تأثر الفريق بالغيابات النوعية، مشيراً إلى أن افتقاد خدمات ساديو ماني (للمشاركة القارية) وإصابات لاعبين مثل سيماكان وأيمن يحيى ساهم في «الموجة السلبية» الأخيرة. وعن التحضيرات لمباراة الشباب ذكر أن العمل يتركز حالياً على الجانب الذهني لاستعادة الثقة معرباً عن أمله في جاهزية عبدالرحمن غريب البدنية للمساهمة ميدانياً في القمة المرتقبة.


واختتم جيسوس حديثه بتوجيه نداء مباشر لجماهير النصر مشدداً على أن حضورهم ودعمهم في المدرجات هو الوقود الحقيقي للاعبين. وقال: «نحتاج لطاقة الجماهير في مباراة الشباب، النتائج السلبية قد تهز الثقة لكن تكاتف الجميع هو السبيل الوحيد للبقاء في دائرة المنافسة على الدوري».