The European Football Association "UEFA" revealed that the revenues from its competitions organized in the 2024-2025 season reached 4.41 billion euros, of which 3.55 billion was allocated to the clubs participating in its competitions, representing 93.5%, while the European Association retained 6.5% to support its investments.



Paris Saint-Germain topped the profit list with 144.4 million euros as the Champions League winner, followed by Inter Milan and Arsenal, while Barcelona ranked fourth with 116.5 million euros in revenues from its participation, leading the Spanish clubs and surpassing its traditional rival Real Madrid, which collected 101.8 million euros.



In other competitions, Tottenham led the Europa League profits with 41.3 million, Chelsea received 21.8 million as the winner of the Europa Conference League, and Real Betis came in second with 17 million. According to UEFA's financial report, Atletico Madrid received 84.9 million, Girona 29.9 million, while Real Madrid added an additional 5 million euros after winning the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.