كشف الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا»، عن أن عوائد مسابقاته التي نظمها في موسم 2024-2025، بلغت 4.41 مليار يورو، تم تخصيص 3.55 مليار منها للأندية المشاركة في مسابقاته، أي بنسبة 93.5%، فيما احتفظ الاتحاد الأوروبي بنسبة 6.5% لدعم استثماراته.


وتصدر باريس سان جيرمان قائمة الأرباح بواقع 144.4 مليون يورو بصفته بطل دوري أبطال أوروبا، يليه إنتر ميلان وأرسنال، بينما حل برشلونة رابعاً بـ116.5 مليون يورو عوائد مشاركته، متصدراً الأندية الإسبانية ومتفوقاً على غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد الذي جمع 101.8 مليون يورو.


وفي البطولات الأخرى، تصدر توتنهام أرباح الدوري الأوروبي بـ41.3 مليوناً، وحصل تشيلسي على 21.8 مليوناً كبطل لدوري المؤتمر الأوروبي، وحل ريال بيتيس وصيفاً له بـ17 مليوناً، ووفقاً لتقرير الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم المالي، حصل أتلتيكو مدريد على 84.9 مليوناً، وجيرونا 29.9 مليوناً، فيما أضاف ريال مدريد 5 ملايين يورو إضافية بعد تتويجه بكأس السوبر الأوروبي على حساب أتالانتا.