شن مدرب نيوم «كريستوف غالتييه» هجوماً لاذعاً وغير مسبوق على القرارات التحكيمية وآلية عمل تقنية الفيديو (VAR)، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، الذي أعقب مواجهة فريقه أمام مستضيفه الشباب، التي انتهت بفوز الشباب بنتيجة ( 3 - 2 )، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن)، مختتماً حديثه بانسحاب مفاجئ يعكس حجم الاستياء داخل أروقة النادي، بدأ «غالتييه» حديثه في المؤتمر بنبرة حادة تعكس استياءه من الظلم الذي تعرض له فريقه أثناء المباراة، وقال: «أنا لست طفلاً صغيراً أعمل مديراً فنياً منذ أكثر من 20 عاماً، وما رأيته اليوم غير مقبول على الإطلاق»، موضحاً أن فريقه كان يدرك صعوبة مواجهة الشباب، لكن التفاصيل التحكيمية غيرت مسار المباراة، وصبّ المدرب الإسباني جام غضبه على تقنية الـ «VAR» مستشهداً بتباين القرارات بين مباراة فريقه السابقة أمام الفتح والتي خاضها أمام الشباب، وقال: «انتقد حكم الـ «VAR» لعدم استدعاء حكم المباراة لمراجعة ضربة جزاء واضحة في مباراة الفتح الماضية، واحتساب ضربة جزاء للشباب رغم أن الاحتكاك كان بسيطاً والكرة كانت بعيدة تماماً عن اللاعب، مستغرباً إصرار الـ«VAR»على استدعاء الحكم لاحتسابها»، متابعاً: «أي احتكاك للاعبي الشباب كان يُحتسب فوراً خطأً بينما تعرض لاعبو فريقي لتدخلات قوية وخصوصاً «لوتشيانو» ومع ذلك لم يحتسبها للأسف الحكم»، ولم يتوقف «غالتييه» عند التحليل الفني بل اعتبر أن ما يحدث يمس هيبة النادي مؤكداً: «هذه المرة الأولى التي أتحدث فيها عن التحكيم منذ قدومي قبل 6 أشهر، لكن ما حدث في آخر مباراتين مخزٍ جداً ويضر بالدوري»، مطالباً المسؤولين في لجنة الحكام بضرورة احترام فريقه، مشدداً على أن العدالة التحكيمية يجب أن تشمل جميع الفرق لضمان منافسة شريفة، وبعد أن استعرض التفاوت في التعامل التحكيمي بين الفريقين قرر «غالتييه»، قطع حديثه والانسحاب من منصة المؤتمر الصحفي رافضاً الاستمرار في الإجابة عن التساؤلات في إشارة احتجاجية واضحة على ما وصفه بـ «غياب الاحترام» تجاه مجهودات فريقه.