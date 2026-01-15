The coach of Neom, "Christophe Galtier," launched an unprecedented and scathing attack on the refereeing decisions and the operation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the press conference that followed his team's match against their hosts, Al-Shabab, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Al-Shabab. The match took place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the fifteenth round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League). Concluding his remarks with a sudden withdrawal that reflects the level of dissatisfaction within the club, Galtier began his speech at the conference with a sharp tone that mirrored his frustration over the injustice his team faced during the match. He said: "I am not a small child; I have been a head coach for over 20 years, and what I saw today is absolutely unacceptable," explaining that his team was aware of the difficulty of facing Al-Shabab, but the refereeing details changed the course of the match. The Spanish coach vented his anger on the VAR, citing the disparity in decisions between his team's previous match against Al-Fateh and the one against Al-Shabab. He stated: "I criticized the VAR referee for not calling the match referee to review a clear penalty in the last match against Al-Fateh, while a penalty was awarded to Al-Shabab despite the contact being minimal and the ball being completely away from the player, wondering why the VAR insisted on calling the referee to award it." He continued: "Any contact involving Al-Shabab players was immediately called a foul, while my players faced strong interventions, especially 'Luciano,' and unfortunately, the referee did not call them." Galtier did not stop at the technical analysis but considered that what is happening affects the club's prestige, affirming: "This is the first time I speak about refereeing since I arrived six months ago, but what happened in the last two matches is very shameful and harms the league." He called on the officials in the refereeing committee to respect his team, emphasizing that refereeing fairness should include all teams to ensure fair competition. After reviewing the disparity in refereeing treatment between the two teams, Galtier decided to cut his speech short and withdraw from the press conference platform, refusing to continue answering questions in a clear protest against what he described as a "lack of respect" for his team's efforts.