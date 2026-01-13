في توقيت حساس أعقب خروج مانشستر يونايتد من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، أثار حساب قائد الفريق البرتغالي برونو فرنانديز جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما نُشرت رسائل مفاجئة هاجمت مُلّاك النادي، قبل أن تتدخل الإدارة لتوضيح حقيقة ما جرى. وأعلن نادي مانشستر يونايتد، أمس (الإثنين)، أن الحساب الرسمي لقائد الفريق على منصة «إكس» تعرّض للاختراق، عقب نشر سلسلة منشورات تضمنت انتقادات مباشرة لملاك النادي.

وأوضح النادي أن المنشورات لا تعكس موقف اللاعب، داعياً الجماهير إلى تجاهل أي محتوى أو رسائل خاصة صادرة عن الحساب خلال تلك الفترة.

منشورات مثيرة ضد «إينيوس»

وكان حساب فرنانديز، الذي يتابعه أكثر من 4.5 مليون شخص، قد نشر الأحد منشوراً استهدف شركة «إينيوس»، وهي شركة كيميائيات عالمية مملوكة للملياردير البريطاني جيم راتكليف، الذي يملك حصة في مانشستر يونايتد ويتولى الإشراف على العمليات الكروية بالنادي.

وتضمن المنشور عبارة: «لنتخلص من إينيوس»، قبل أن يتم حذفه بعد أن حقق أكثر من 84 ألف مشاهدة، ما أثار موجة واسعة من التفاعل والتساؤلات بين الجماهير.

النادي يحذر الجماهير

وعقب انتشار المنشورات، أكد الحساب الرسمي لمانشستر يونايتد على منصة «إكس» أن حساب قائد الفريق تعرّض للاختراق، مطالباً المشجعين بعدم التفاعل مع أي منشورات أو رسائل خاصة صادرة عنه حتى إشعار آخر.

توقيت حساس

وجاءت هذه الواقعة بعد ساعات قليلة من إقصاء مانشستر يونايتد من بطولة كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، عقب خسارته أمام برايتون في الدور الثالث، وهو ما زاد من حدة الجدل حول مستقبل الفريق وأداء الإدارة في الفترة الأخيرة.