At a sensitive time following Manchester United's exit from the FA Cup, the account of the team's captain, Portuguese player Bruno Fernandes, sparked widespread controversy on social media after unexpected messages attacking the club's owners were posted, before the management intervened to clarify what happened. Manchester United announced yesterday (Monday) that the official account of the team captain on the "X" platform had been hacked, following a series of posts that included direct criticisms of the club's owners.

The club clarified that the posts do not reflect the player's position, urging fans to ignore any content or private messages issued from the account during that period.

Provocative posts against "Ineos"

Fernandes' account, which has over 4.5 million followers, posted on Sunday a message targeting "Ineos," a global chemicals company owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who holds a stake in Manchester United and oversees the club's football operations.

The post included the phrase: "Let's get rid of Ineos," before it was deleted after garnering more than 84,000 views, which sparked a wide wave of interaction and questions among fans.

The club warns fans

Following the spread of the posts, the official Manchester United account on the "X" platform confirmed that the team captain's account had been hacked, urging supporters not to engage with any posts or private messages issued from it until further notice.

Sensitive timing

This incident came just hours after Manchester United was eliminated from the FA Cup, following their loss to Brighton in the third round, which intensified the debate surrounding the team's future and the management's performance in recent times.