The eyes of Saudi football fans are directed towards the Kingdom Arena at 8:30 PM today (Monday) to follow the anticipated Riyadh derby, which brings together the leaders Al-Hilal and their neighbors and runners-up Al-Nassr in the 15th round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League.

Two other matches are taking place on the same day, as Al-Hazm (12th place) faces their guest Al-Najma (18th place) at 6:10 PM, and Al-Ettifaq (7th in the league) hosts Al-Khaleej (9th in the league) at 8:30 PM.

Al-Hilal enters their match against their guest and neighbor Al-Nassr after having snatched the top spot from them in the previous round, reaching 35 points from 11 wins and 2 draws without suffering a loss. Their attack has scored 35 goals, while their defense has conceded 12 goals. Al-Nassr enters this match after stumbling in their last three matches, dropping to the runner-up position with 31 points, earned from 10 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses, with a total of 38 goals scored and 12 goals conceded.

Al-Nassr aims to return to the winning path and compete once again for the league's top spot with tonight's match, as a victory would reduce the gap between them and their rival Al-Hilal to just one point. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal seeks to continue their positive streak, having not lost since the start of the league, and a win in this anticipated match would solidify their position at the top.

The historical encounters between the two teams in the Pro League favor Al-Hilal, as they have met in 34 matches, with Al-Hilal winning 18, Al-Nassr winning 9, and 7 matches ending in a draw. Al-Hilal's attack has managed to score 61 goals, while Al-Nassr's attack has scored 38 goals.