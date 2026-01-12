تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة السعودية، الساعة 8:30 مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، صوب ملعب المملكة أرينا لمتابعة ديربي الرياض المنتظر، والذي يجمع المتصدر الهلال بجاره ووصيفه النصر ضمن لقاءات الجولة 15 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
كما تقام مواجهتان في اليوم ذاته، إذ يواجه الحزم (المركز 12) ضيفه النجمة (المركز 18) الساعة 6:10 مساء، ويستضيف الاتفاق (سابع الدوري) ضيفه الخليج (تاسع الدوري) الساعة 8:30 مساء.
يدخل الهلال لقاءه أمام ضيفه وجاره النصر بعد أن خطف منه مركز الصدارة في الجولة قبل الماضية ووصل الهلال للنقطة 35 من 11 فوزاً وتعادلين ولم يتعرض للخسارة، وأحرز هجومه 35 هدفاً، فيما استقبلت شباكه 12 هدفاً، ويدخل فريق النصر هذا اللقاء بعد أن تعثر في اللقاءات الثلاثة الأخيرة ليتراجع لمركز الوصافة برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادل وخسارتين وله من الأهداف 38 وعليه 12 هدفاً.
ويطمح فريق النصر من خلال لقاء الليلة للعودة لطريق الانتصارات والمنافسة مجدداً على صدارة الدوري، إذ إن فوزه سيقلص الفارق بينه وبين منافسه الهلال لنقطة واحدة فقط، فيما يسعى الهلال لمواصلة سلسلته الإيجابية، إذ لم يتعرض للخسارة منذ انطلاقة الدوري وفوزه في المواجهة المرتقبة ستبعده بمركز الصدارة.
ويقف تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين لجانب الهلال، إذ التقى الفريقان في 34 لقاء، انتصر الهلال في 18، فيما فاز النصر في 9 لقاءات وتعادلا في 7 لقاءات، وتمكن هجوم الهلال من تسجيل 61 هدفاً فيما سجل هجوم النصر 38 هدفاً.
The eyes of Saudi football fans are directed towards the Kingdom Arena at 8:30 PM today (Monday) to follow the anticipated Riyadh derby, which brings together the leaders Al-Hilal and their neighbors and runners-up Al-Nassr in the 15th round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League.
Two other matches are taking place on the same day, as Al-Hazm (12th place) faces their guest Al-Najma (18th place) at 6:10 PM, and Al-Ettifaq (7th in the league) hosts Al-Khaleej (9th in the league) at 8:30 PM.
Al-Hilal enters their match against their guest and neighbor Al-Nassr after having snatched the top spot from them in the previous round, reaching 35 points from 11 wins and 2 draws without suffering a loss. Their attack has scored 35 goals, while their defense has conceded 12 goals. Al-Nassr enters this match after stumbling in their last three matches, dropping to the runner-up position with 31 points, earned from 10 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses, with a total of 38 goals scored and 12 goals conceded.
Al-Nassr aims to return to the winning path and compete once again for the league's top spot with tonight's match, as a victory would reduce the gap between them and their rival Al-Hilal to just one point. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal seeks to continue their positive streak, having not lost since the start of the league, and a win in this anticipated match would solidify their position at the top.
The historical encounters between the two teams in the Pro League favor Al-Hilal, as they have met in 34 matches, with Al-Hilal winning 18, Al-Nassr winning 9, and 7 matches ending in a draw. Al-Hilal's attack has managed to score 61 goals, while Al-Nassr's attack has scored 38 goals.