تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة السعودية، الساعة 8:30 مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، صوب ملعب المملكة أرينا لمتابعة ديربي الرياض المنتظر، والذي يجمع المتصدر الهلال بجاره ووصيفه النصر ضمن لقاءات الجولة 15 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

كما تقام مواجهتان في اليوم ذاته، إذ يواجه الحزم (المركز 12) ضيفه النجمة (المركز 18) الساعة 6:10 مساء، ويستضيف الاتفاق (سابع الدوري) ضيفه الخليج (تاسع الدوري) الساعة 8:30 مساء.

يدخل الهلال لقاءه أمام ضيفه وجاره النصر بعد أن خطف منه مركز الصدارة في الجولة قبل الماضية ووصل الهلال للنقطة 35 من 11 فوزاً وتعادلين ولم يتعرض للخسارة، وأحرز هجومه 35 هدفاً، فيما استقبلت شباكه 12 هدفاً، ويدخل فريق النصر هذا اللقاء بعد أن تعثر في اللقاءات الثلاثة الأخيرة ليتراجع لمركز الوصافة برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادل وخسارتين وله من الأهداف 38 وعليه 12 هدفاً.

ويطمح فريق النصر من خلال لقاء الليلة للعودة لطريق الانتصارات والمنافسة مجدداً على صدارة الدوري، إذ إن فوزه سيقلص الفارق بينه وبين منافسه الهلال لنقطة واحدة فقط، فيما يسعى الهلال لمواصلة سلسلته الإيجابية، إذ لم يتعرض للخسارة منذ انطلاقة الدوري وفوزه في المواجهة المرتقبة ستبعده بمركز الصدارة.

ويقف تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين لجانب الهلال، إذ التقى الفريقان في 34 لقاء، انتصر الهلال في 18، فيما فاز النصر في 9 لقاءات وتعادلا في 7 لقاءات، وتمكن هجوم الهلال من تسجيل 61 هدفاً فيما سجل هجوم النصر 38 هدفاً.