The management of Al-Hilal Club, led by Prince Nawaf bin Saad, has completed three local deals with Murad Hosawi, Sultan Mandash, and Sabri Dahal, after the Al-Hilal administration agreed with all three parties on all details, with an official announcement to be made in the coming period. This comes to strengthen the ranks of the leader during the winter transfer window, as recommended by the team's coach, Inzaghi, who aims to bolster his defense in preparation for the remaining matches of the season.



Al-Hilal Club has also cut off the path for Al-Ittihad and redirected player Murad Hosawi from "the bride" to "the capital" after raising its financial offer to purchase the player to 80 million, an increase of 20 million over the offer made by Al-Ittihad to the player's agent.