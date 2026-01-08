أنهت إدارة نادي الهلال بقيادة الأمير نواف بن سعد، ثلاث صفقات محلية مع كل من مراد هوساوي، وسلطان مندش، وصبري دهل، بعد أن اتفقت الإدارة الهلالية مع الأطراف الثلاثة على كافة التفاصيل على أن يتم الإعلان الرسمي خلال الفترة القادمة، يأتي ذلك لتعزيز صفوف الزعيم خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، إذ أوصى بذلك مدرب الفريق إنزاغي الذي يسعى لتقوية خط دفاعه استعداداً لباقي مباريات الموسم.


وكان نادي الهلال قطع الطريق على الاتحاد وحول مسار اللاعب مراد هوساوي من «العروس» إلى «العاصمة» بعد أن رفع عرضه المالي لشراء اللاعب إلى 80 مليوناً، بزيادة 20 مليوناً على العرض الاتحادي المقدم لوكيل اللاعب.