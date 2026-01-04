استعاد فريق الخلود بقيادة المدرب باكينغهام نغمة الانتصارات بعد أن تعرض الفريق لـ6 خسائر متتالية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، الأولى من فريق الرياض 1/0، والثانية من فريق نيوم 3/2، والثالثة من فريق القادسية 4/0، والرابعة من فريق الحزم 2/1، والخامسة من فريق التعاون 2/0، والسادسة من فريق الهلال 3/1، إذ نجح الخلود في تحقيق الفوز على فريق الفيحاء بخماسية نظيفة، وسجل أكبر انتصار له في دوري روشن. ويطمح فريق الخلود في مواصلة الانتصارات وحصد النقاط والتقدم لمراكز الوسط في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري في الموسم الحالي.
هذا وسيستضيف فريق الخلود نظيره الاتحاد الجمعة القادمة الساعة 8:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الرابعة عشرة من دوري روشن.
من جانبه، أكد النجم هتان باهبري أن فريقه نجح في العودة لسكة الانتصارات، عقب تحقيق انتصار كبير على فريق الفيحاء بخماسية نظيفة عن جدارة واستحقاق، مبيناً أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين تعاهدوا على طي صفحة الخسائر في المباريات الست الماضية، والعمل على تحقيق الانتصارات في المباريات المتبقية بالدوري.
وأهدى باهبري الهدف الذي سجله في شباك الفيحاء لأبنائه سلطان وسعود والجوهرة الذين حضروا اللقاء، مشيراً إلى أنه في قمة سعادته بالتسجيل في مرمى الفيحاء والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفوز والظفر بالنقاط الثلاث.
وأوضح باهبري أن طموحه اللعب مع المنتخب السعودي، وأنه رهن إشارة الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب رينارد، مبيناً أنه يسعى لتقديم أفضل العطاءات الفنية مع فريق الخلود داخل المستطيل الأخضر والمساهمة مع زملائه في ظهور الفريق بالصورة الفنية التي تساهم في تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط.
ورفض باهبري الحديث عن مستقبله الاحترافي بالبقاء مع الخلود أو الرحيل في ظل اقتراب دخوله فترة الستة أشهر من عقده مع ناديه الحالي، وقال: «لكل حادث حديث».
وتمنى باهبري أن يوفق مع زملائه اللاعبين في تقديم مباراة كبيرة أمام فريق الاتحاد في اللقاء القادم في بريدة، وقال: «انتظروا ظهورنا بالأداء الفني الرائع، والسعي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط بمشيئة الله».
The Al-Khulood team, led by coach Buckingham, has regained its winning rhythm after suffering 6 consecutive losses in the Saudi Pro League. The first loss was to the Riyadh team 1-0, the second to the Neom team 3-2, the third to the Al-Qadisiyah team 4-0, the fourth to the Al-Hazm team 2-1, the fifth to the Al-Taawun team 2-0, and the sixth to the Al-Hilal team 3-1. Al-Khulood succeeded in achieving victory over the Al-Faihah team with a clean five-goal win, marking their largest victory in the Pro League. The Al-Khulood team aims to continue winning, collecting points, and advancing to mid-table positions in the league standings this season.
Al-Khulood will host their counterpart Al-Ittihad next Friday at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the fourteenth round of the Pro League.
For his part, star player Hattan Bahbari confirmed that his team has successfully returned to the path of victories after achieving a significant win over the Al-Faihah team with a clean five-goal score, stating that he and his teammates have vowed to turn the page on the six previous losses and work towards achieving victories in the remaining league matches.
Bahbari dedicated the goal he scored against Al-Faihah to his children Sultan, Saud, and Al-Jawhara, who attended the match, indicating that he is extremely happy to score against Al-Faihah and contribute with his teammates to achieving the win and securing the three points.
Bahbari clarified that his ambition is to play for the Saudi national team and that he is at the disposal of the coaching staff led by coach Renard, noting that he seeks to provide the best technical performances with Al-Khulood on the field and to help his teammates showcase the team in a way that contributes to achieving victories and collecting points.
Bahbari refused to discuss his professional future regarding whether to stay with Al-Khulood or leave, as he approaches the six-month mark of his contract with his current club, saying: "Every situation has its own discussion."
Bahbari hopes to succeed with his teammates in delivering a great match against Al-Ittihad in the upcoming game in Buraidah, stating: "Expect to see us perform brilliantly, striving to achieve victory and collect points, God willing."