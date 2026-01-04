The Al-Khulood team, led by coach Buckingham, has regained its winning rhythm after suffering 6 consecutive losses in the Saudi Pro League. The first loss was to the Riyadh team 1-0, the second to the Neom team 3-2, the third to the Al-Qadisiyah team 4-0, the fourth to the Al-Hazm team 2-1, the fifth to the Al-Taawun team 2-0, and the sixth to the Al-Hilal team 3-1. Al-Khulood succeeded in achieving victory over the Al-Faihah team with a clean five-goal win, marking their largest victory in the Pro League. The Al-Khulood team aims to continue winning, collecting points, and advancing to mid-table positions in the league standings this season.



Al-Khulood will host their counterpart Al-Ittihad next Friday at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the fourteenth round of the Pro League.



For his part, star player Hattan Bahbari confirmed that his team has successfully returned to the path of victories after achieving a significant win over the Al-Faihah team with a clean five-goal score, stating that he and his teammates have vowed to turn the page on the six previous losses and work towards achieving victories in the remaining league matches.



Bahbari dedicated the goal he scored against Al-Faihah to his children Sultan, Saud, and Al-Jawhara, who attended the match, indicating that he is extremely happy to score against Al-Faihah and contribute with his teammates to achieving the win and securing the three points.



Bahbari clarified that his ambition is to play for the Saudi national team and that he is at the disposal of the coaching staff led by coach Renard, noting that he seeks to provide the best technical performances with Al-Khulood on the field and to help his teammates showcase the team in a way that contributes to achieving victories and collecting points.



Bahbari refused to discuss his professional future regarding whether to stay with Al-Khulood or leave, as he approaches the six-month mark of his contract with his current club, saying: "Every situation has its own discussion."



Bahbari hopes to succeed with his teammates in delivering a great match against Al-Ittihad in the upcoming game in Buraidah, stating: "Expect to see us perform brilliantly, striving to achieve victory and collect points, God willing."