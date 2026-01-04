استعاد فريق الخلود بقيادة المدرب باكينغهام نغمة الانتصارات بعد أن تعرض الفريق لـ6 خسائر متتالية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، الأولى من فريق الرياض 1/0، والثانية من فريق نيوم 3/2، والثالثة من فريق القادسية 4/0، والرابعة من فريق الحزم 2/1، والخامسة من فريق التعاون 2/0، والسادسة من فريق الهلال 3/1، إذ نجح الخلود في تحقيق الفوز على فريق الفيحاء بخماسية نظيفة، وسجل أكبر انتصار له في دوري روشن. ويطمح فريق الخلود في مواصلة الانتصارات وحصد النقاط والتقدم لمراكز الوسط في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري في الموسم الحالي.


هذا وسيستضيف فريق الخلود نظيره الاتحاد الجمعة القادمة الساعة 8:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الرابعة عشرة من دوري روشن.


من جانبه، أكد النجم هتان باهبري أن فريقه نجح في العودة لسكة الانتصارات، عقب تحقيق انتصار كبير على فريق الفيحاء بخماسية نظيفة عن جدارة واستحقاق، مبيناً أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين تعاهدوا على طي صفحة الخسائر في المباريات الست الماضية، والعمل على تحقيق الانتصارات في المباريات المتبقية بالدوري.


وأهدى باهبري الهدف الذي سجله في شباك الفيحاء لأبنائه سلطان وسعود والجوهرة الذين حضروا اللقاء، مشيراً إلى أنه في قمة سعادته بالتسجيل في مرمى الفيحاء والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفوز والظفر بالنقاط الثلاث.


وأوضح باهبري أن طموحه اللعب مع المنتخب السعودي، وأنه رهن إشارة الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب رينارد، مبيناً أنه يسعى لتقديم أفضل العطاءات الفنية مع فريق الخلود داخل المستطيل الأخضر والمساهمة مع زملائه في ظهور الفريق بالصورة الفنية التي تساهم في تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط.


ورفض باهبري الحديث عن مستقبله الاحترافي بالبقاء مع الخلود أو الرحيل في ظل اقتراب دخوله فترة الستة أشهر من عقده مع ناديه الحالي، وقال: «لكل حادث حديث».


وتمنى باهبري أن يوفق مع زملائه اللاعبين في تقديم مباراة كبيرة أمام فريق الاتحاد في اللقاء القادم في بريدة، وقال: «انتظروا ظهورنا بالأداء الفني الرائع، والسعي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط بمشيئة الله».