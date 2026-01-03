أنهى الأهلي انتظاراً دام أكثر من عشرة أعوام، بعدما عاد إلى الانتصار على فريق النصر بجدة ضمن الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بنتيجة 2/3، ووضع حدًا لسلسلة طويلة من التفوق النصراوي في مواجهات الفريقين بجدة، إذ يعود آخر فوز للأهلي في جدة أمام النصر إلى 18 أكتوبر 2015، في المباراة الشهيرة التي عُرفت بـ«مباراة السومة»، قبل أن يفرض النصر سيطرته لاحقًا عبر انتصارات متتالية وتعادلات، شهدت تألق عدد من نجومه، أبرزهم المهاجم المغربي السابق عبدالرزاق حمدالله، والنجم البرازيلي السابق أندرسون تاليسكا، والمهاجم الكولومبي السابق جون دوران، والقائد الحالي البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو.

وجاء انتصار فريق الأهلي في الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن الموسم الحالي، ليكسر عقدة استمرت قرابة 3,728 يوماً، ويعيد للفريق الأهلاوي ذاكرة التفوق في واحدة من أكثر مواجهات الكرة السعودية جماهيرية وإثارة، مؤكداً عودته القوية ومعلناً طيّ صفحة انتظار طويلة أمام فريق النصر خلال مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» في بطولة الدوري.