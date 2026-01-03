Al-Ahli ended a wait that lasted more than ten years, as they returned to victory against Al-Nassr in Jeddah during the thirteenth round of the Saudi Pro League, with a score of 2/3. This victory put an end to a long series of dominance by Al-Nassr in the encounters between the two teams in Jeddah, as Al-Ahli's last win in Jeddah against Al-Nassr dates back to October 18, 2015, in the famous match known as the "Sooma Match." After that, Al-Nassr imposed its control through consecutive victories and draws, witnessing the brilliance of several of its stars, most notably former Moroccan striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah, former Brazilian star Anderson Talisca, former Colombian striker Juan Duran, and current captain Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ahli's victory in the thirteenth round of the current season's Roshan League broke a curse that lasted nearly 3,728 days, restoring the team's memory of superiority in one of the most popular and exciting matches in Saudi football, confirming its strong return and announcing the closing of a long chapter of waiting against Al-Nassr during the "Classico" encounter in the league.