أنهى الأهلي انتظاراً دام أكثر من عشرة أعوام، بعدما عاد إلى الانتصار على فريق النصر بجدة ضمن الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بنتيجة 2/3، ووضع حدًا لسلسلة طويلة من التفوق النصراوي في مواجهات الفريقين بجدة، إذ يعود آخر فوز للأهلي في جدة أمام النصر إلى 18 أكتوبر 2015، في المباراة الشهيرة التي عُرفت بـ«مباراة السومة»، قبل أن يفرض النصر سيطرته لاحقًا عبر انتصارات متتالية وتعادلات، شهدت تألق عدد من نجومه، أبرزهم المهاجم المغربي السابق عبدالرزاق حمدالله، والنجم البرازيلي السابق أندرسون تاليسكا، والمهاجم الكولومبي السابق جون دوران، والقائد الحالي البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو.
وجاء انتصار فريق الأهلي في الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن الموسم الحالي، ليكسر عقدة استمرت قرابة 3,728 يوماً، ويعيد للفريق الأهلاوي ذاكرة التفوق في واحدة من أكثر مواجهات الكرة السعودية جماهيرية وإثارة، مؤكداً عودته القوية ومعلناً طيّ صفحة انتظار طويلة أمام فريق النصر خلال مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» في بطولة الدوري.
Al-Ahli ended a wait that lasted more than ten years, as they returned to victory against Al-Nassr in Jeddah during the thirteenth round of the Saudi Pro League, with a score of 2/3. This victory put an end to a long series of dominance by Al-Nassr in the encounters between the two teams in Jeddah, as Al-Ahli's last win in Jeddah against Al-Nassr dates back to October 18, 2015, in the famous match known as the "Sooma Match." After that, Al-Nassr imposed its control through consecutive victories and draws, witnessing the brilliance of several of its stars, most notably former Moroccan striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah, former Brazilian star Anderson Talisca, former Colombian striker Juan Duran, and current captain Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Ahli's victory in the thirteenth round of the current season's Roshan League broke a curse that lasted nearly 3,728 days, restoring the team's memory of superiority in one of the most popular and exciting matches in Saudi football, confirming its strong return and announcing the closing of a long chapter of waiting against Al-Nassr during the "Classico" encounter in the league.