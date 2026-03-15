كشفت تحليلات «بنك أوف أمريكا» أن الأسواق المالية العالمية تقترب بشكل مقلق من سيناريو 2007 – 2008، مع تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط والحرب على إيران.
وتشير البيانات إلى أن أسعار النفط قفزت بنحو 70% منذ بداية 2026، ما يزيد الضغوط على تكاليف الطاقة ويعزز المخاوف من حدوث ركود تضخمي.
تصاعد المخاوف
وفي سوق الائتمان الخاص، تواجه الأسواق ضغوطاً مرتبطة باسترداد الأموال من الصناديق، مع تصاعد المخاوف بشأن انكشاف البنوك على هذا السوق.
ويقول محللون في «بنك أوف أمريكا» إن صعود النفط ومخاطر الائتمان الخاص يعيدان إلى الأسواق أجواء ما قبل الأزمة المالية العالمية، رغم أن تسعير الأسواق لا يزال يعكس افتراضاً بأن الحرب على إيران لن تطول، ويراهن على احتواء مشكلات الائتمان الخاص.
الخطر الأكبر
ويشير البنك إلى أن الخطر الأكبر على الأسهم اليوم لا يقتصر على التضخم، بل يشمل أيضاً تأثير ارتفاع أسعار النفط على أرباح الشركات وضغط تشديد الأوضاع المالية على النتائج التشغيلية.
وفي تصريحات لعضو مجلس محافظي البنك المركزي الأوروبي لبيتر كازيمير، أكد أن ارتفاع التضخم بفعل صراع الشرق الأوسط قد يعجل رفع الفائدة بشكل أسرع من المتوقع، وهو ما يزيد الضغوط على الأسواق المالية.
وتوصي تحليلات «بنك أوف أمريكا» بعدة خطوات تحوطية، منها بيع النفط فوق 100 دولار للبرميل، وبيع السندات الأمريكية أجل 30 عاماً إذا تجاوز العائد 5%، وبيع الدولار إذا تخطى مؤشره مستوى الـ 100.
Bank of America analyses reveal that global financial markets are alarmingly approaching a scenario reminiscent of 2007 – 2008, with escalating tensions in the Middle East and the war on Iran.
Data indicates that oil prices have surged by about 70% since the beginning of 2026, increasing pressure on energy costs and heightening fears of a stagflation scenario.
Rising Concerns
In the private credit market, there are pressures related to fund withdrawals, alongside growing concerns about banks' exposure to this market.
Analysts at Bank of America state that the rise in oil prices and private credit risks are bringing back a pre-global financial crisis atmosphere to the markets, even though market pricing still reflects the assumption that the war on Iran will not be prolonged, betting on containing private credit issues.
The Biggest Risk
The bank points out that the biggest risk to stocks today is not limited to inflation; it also includes the impact of rising oil prices on corporate profits and the pressure from tightening financial conditions on operational results.
In statements from European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir, he confirmed that rising inflation due to the Middle East conflict could accelerate interest rate hikes faster than expected, which increases pressure on financial markets.
Bank of America analyses recommend several hedging steps, including selling oil above $100 per barrel, selling 30-year U.S. bonds if yields exceed 5%, and selling the dollar if its index surpasses the 100 level.