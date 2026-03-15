كشفت تحليلات «بنك أوف أمريكا» أن الأسواق المالية العالمية تقترب بشكل مقلق من سيناريو 2007 – 2008، مع تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط والحرب على إيران.


وتشير البيانات إلى أن أسعار النفط قفزت بنحو 70% منذ بداية 2026، ما يزيد الضغوط على تكاليف الطاقة ويعزز المخاوف من حدوث ركود تضخمي.


تصاعد المخاوف


وفي سوق الائتمان الخاص، تواجه الأسواق ضغوطاً مرتبطة باسترداد الأموال من الصناديق، مع تصاعد المخاوف بشأن انكشاف البنوك على هذا السوق.


ويقول محللون في «بنك أوف أمريكا» إن صعود النفط ومخاطر الائتمان الخاص يعيدان إلى الأسواق أجواء ما قبل الأزمة المالية العالمية، رغم أن تسعير الأسواق لا يزال يعكس افتراضاً بأن الحرب على إيران لن تطول، ويراهن على احتواء مشكلات الائتمان الخاص.


الخطر الأكبر


ويشير البنك إلى أن الخطر الأكبر على الأسهم اليوم لا يقتصر على التضخم، بل يشمل أيضاً تأثير ارتفاع أسعار النفط على أرباح الشركات وضغط تشديد الأوضاع المالية على النتائج التشغيلية.


وفي تصريحات لعضو مجلس محافظي البنك المركزي الأوروبي لبيتر كازيمير، أكد أن ارتفاع التضخم بفعل صراع الشرق الأوسط قد يعجل رفع الفائدة بشكل أسرع من المتوقع، وهو ما يزيد الضغوط على الأسواق المالية.


وتوصي تحليلات «بنك أوف أمريكا» بعدة خطوات تحوطية، منها بيع النفط فوق 100 دولار للبرميل، وبيع السندات الأمريكية أجل 30 عاماً إذا تجاوز العائد 5%، وبيع الدولار إذا تخطى مؤشره مستوى الـ 100.