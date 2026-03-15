Bank of America analyses reveal that global financial markets are alarmingly approaching a scenario reminiscent of 2007 – 2008, with escalating tensions in the Middle East and the war on Iran.



Data indicates that oil prices have surged by about 70% since the beginning of 2026, increasing pressure on energy costs and heightening fears of a stagflation scenario.



Rising Concerns



In the private credit market, there are pressures related to fund withdrawals, alongside growing concerns about banks' exposure to this market.



Analysts at Bank of America state that the rise in oil prices and private credit risks are bringing back a pre-global financial crisis atmosphere to the markets, even though market pricing still reflects the assumption that the war on Iran will not be prolonged, betting on containing private credit issues.



The Biggest Risk



The bank points out that the biggest risk to stocks today is not limited to inflation; it also includes the impact of rising oil prices on corporate profits and the pressure from tightening financial conditions on operational results.



In statements from European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir, he confirmed that rising inflation due to the Middle East conflict could accelerate interest rate hikes faster than expected, which increases pressure on financial markets.



Bank of America analyses recommend several hedging steps, including selling oil above $100 per barrel, selling 30-year U.S. bonds if yields exceed 5%, and selling the dollar if its index surpasses the 100 level.