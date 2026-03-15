Tunisian artist Nermine Safar announced that she is suing Egyptian artist Ramy Galal for using the melody of her song "Tit Tit" in the opening credits of the Ramadan prank show "Ramy Level the Monster" without obtaining prior permission from her.

The Hook and the Melody

Safar stated that the producers of the Ramy show used what she described as the "hook and melody" of her song in the program, without consulting her or granting her her legal rights.

She added in a statement she issued: "Ramy stole the hook and melody of my song and put it in the credits, and they are using it for the promotional clips of the show without referring to the rightful owner, which is me."

She clarified that she has filed an official complaint with YouTube, which led to the removal of the show's theme song from the official channel, noting that she also sent a legal notice to the producing entity.

Legal Escalation

She pointed out that she is considering legal escalation if a settlement is not reached, saying: "We sent him an official email and took down the song, and if I don't get my rights, I will have to sue him."

Nermine Safar indicated that the song "Tit Tit," which is the subject of the dispute, was her first release through her official YouTube channel about four years ago, during which she collaborated with producers Si Mahf and Artmasta.