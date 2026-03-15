أعلنت الفنانة التونسية نرمين صفر مقاضاة الفنان المصري رامز جلال، لاستخدامه لحن أغنيتها «تيت تيت» في تتر برنامج المقالب الرمضاني «رامز ليفيل الوحش» دون الحصول على إذن مسبق منها.

الهوك واللحن

وقالت صفر إن صناع برنامج رامز استخدموا ما وصفته بـ«الهوك واللحن» الخاصين بأغنيتها في البرنامج، دون الرجوع إليها أو منحها حقوقها القانونية.

وأضافت في بيان أصدرته: «رامز سارق الهوك واللحن بتاع أغنيتي وحطوه في الجينيريك وعاملين بيه الومضات الإشهارية للبرنامج من غير ما يرجعوا لصاحبة الشأن اللي هي أنا».

وأوضحت أنها تقدمت بشكوى رسمية الى إدارة «يوتيوب»، ما أدى الى حذف أغنية تتر البرنامج من القناة الرسمية، مشيرة الى أنها أرسلت أيضًا إخطارًا قانونيًا الى الجهة المنتجة.

تصعيد قانوني

ولفتت الى توجهها للتصعيد القانوني في حال عدم التوصل الى تسوية، قائلة: «إحنا بعتناله إيميل رسمي وقفلناله الأغنية، ولو مخدتش حقي هضطر أقاضيه».

وأشارت نرمين صفر الى أن أغنية «تيت تيت»، محل النزاع، كانت أول إصدار لها عبر قناتها الرسمية على «يوتيوب» قبل نحو أربع سنوات، وتعاونت خلالها مع المنتجين سي لمهف وارتماستا.