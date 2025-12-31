خطف منتخب السنغال صدارة المجموعة الرابعة في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب، بعد فوزه على بنين بثلاثية نظيفة، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة (الأخيرة) من دور المجموعات.

وشهدت المباراة مشاركة ثلاثة لاعبين من دوري روشن السعودي في التشكيلة الأساسية للمنتخب السنغالي، وهم الحارس إدوارد ميندي (الأهلي)، والمدافع خاليدو كوليبالي (الهلال)، والنجم ساديو ماني (النصر).

طرد كوليبالي وتألق ماني

وأشهر حكم اللقاء البطاقة الحمراء في وجه خاليدو كوليبالي في الدقيقة 71، بعد العودة إلى تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، إثر تدخل قوي ضد أحد لاعبي بنين بالقرب من منطقة جزاء السنغال، بينما واصل ساديو ماني تألقه في البطولة، وأسهم في فوز منتخب بلاده بصناعة الهدف الثاني.

أهداف اللقاء

سجل ثلاثية «أسود التيرانغا» كل من عبدولاي سيك، وحبيبو محمدو ديالو، وشريف نداي (ركلة جزاء)، في الدقائق 38 و62 و90+7.

ترتيب المجموعة الرابعة

تصدر منتخب السنغال المجموعة الرابعة برصيد 7 نقاط، متفوقاً بفارق الأهداف على منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية، فيما حل منتخب بنين ثالثاً برصيد 3 نقاط، بينما ودّع منتخب بوتسوانا البطولة رسمياً بعد فشله في حصد أي نقطة.

مواجهة نارية تنتظر بنين

وسيخوض منتخب بنين مواجهة صعبة أمام منتخب مصر، الإثنين القادم، في دور الـ16، بعد تأهله ضمن أفضل الثوالث، في حين لم يتحدد بعد منافس منتخب السنغال في الدور القادم.