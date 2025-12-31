The Senegal national team snatched the top spot in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco, after defeating Benin with a clean three-goal victory in the match that took place last night (Tuesday), as part of the third (final) round of the group stage.

The match saw the participation of three players from the Roshen Saudi League in the starting lineup of the Senegalese national team, namely goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), and star Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr).

Koulibaly's Red Card and Mané's Brilliance

The referee showed a red card to Kalidou Koulibaly in the 71st minute, after reviewing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, following a strong tackle against one of the Benin players near the Senegal penalty area, while Sadio Mané continued to shine in the tournament, contributing to his team's victory by assisting in the second goal.

Match Goals

The "Lions of Teranga" scored their three goals through Abdoulaye Seck, Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo, and Sharif Ndiaye (penalty) in the 38th, 62nd, and 90+7 minutes.

Group D Standings

The Senegal national team topped Group D with 7 points, surpassing the Democratic Republic of Congo on goal difference, while Benin finished third with 3 points, and Botswana officially exited the tournament after failing to earn any points.

A Fiery Encounter Awaits Benin

Benin will face a tough match against Egypt next Monday in the Round of 16, after qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams, while Senegal's opponent in the next round has yet to be determined.