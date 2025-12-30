The matches of the 12th round of the Roshan Professional League conclude tomorrow (Wednesday) with 3 matches. The Neom team hosts Al-Ittihad at 6:25 PM at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, while Al-Qadisiyah visits Al-Shabab at 8:30 PM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. Additionally, Al-Hilal faces Al-Khulood at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.



At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Al-Ittihad visits the Neom team in a match that holds significance for both teams, as they share the same points total of 17 points. Both are striving for victory and competing for the top positions in the Roshan League.



At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Al-Shabab hosts Al-Qadisiyah in a match expected to be exciting and competitive. The Al-Shabab team has 8 points and is looking to win to distance itself from the bottom of the standings in the Roshan League, while Al-Qadisiyah has 18 points and aims to secure victory to continue moving up the league table.



At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Hilal faces Al-Khulood in a match where the Al-Hilal team seeks victory to remain in contention for the Roshan League title. Meanwhile, Al-Khulood aims to return to winning ways after suffering losses in the last five matches, currently holding 8 points, and is looking to win to advance to the mid-table and distance itself from the bottom teams in the Roshan League standings.



