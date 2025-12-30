تختتم مباريات الجولة الـ12 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غدا (الأربعاء)، بـ3 مباريات، إذ يستضيف فريق نيوم نظيره الاتحاد الساعة 6:25 مساءً على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك، ويحل فريق القادسية ضيفاً على الشباب الساعة 8:30 مساءً على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية في الرياض، ويواجه فريق الهلال نظيره الخلود الساعة 8:30 مساءً على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة.
على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك، يحل الاتحاد ضيفاً على فريق نيوم، في لقاء يمثل أهمية للفريقين، إذ يملكان نفس الرصيد من النقاط بـ17 نقطة، ويسعى كلاهما لتحقيق الانتصار والمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة في دوري روشن.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية في الرياض، يستضيف فريق الشباب نظيره القادسية، في مواجهة يتوقع أن تشهد إثارة وندية، فالفريق الشبابي يملك 8 نقاط ويسعى لتحقيق الفوز للابتعاد عن مؤخرة الترتيب في دوري روشن، فيما الفريق القدساوي يملك 18 نقطة ويطمح في تحقيق الانتصار والاستمرار في التقدم للأمام في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، يواجه فريق الهلال نظيره الخلود في لقاء يسعى من خلاله الفريق الهلالي لتحقيق الانتصار والاستمرار في المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن، فيما يطمح فريق الخلود في العودة لسكة الانتصارات بعد أن تعرض للخسارة في المباريات الخمس الماضية، إذ يملك 8 نقاط حالياً، ويتطلع لتحقيق الفوز من أجل التقدم لمراكز الوسط والابتعاد عن أندية المؤخرة في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري روشن.
The matches of the 12th round of the Roshan Professional League conclude tomorrow (Wednesday) with 3 matches. The Neom team hosts Al-Ittihad at 6:25 PM at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, while Al-Qadisiyah visits Al-Shabab at 8:30 PM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. Additionally, Al-Hilal faces Al-Khulood at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.
At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Al-Ittihad visits the Neom team in a match that holds significance for both teams, as they share the same points total of 17 points. Both are striving for victory and competing for the top positions in the Roshan League.
At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Al-Shabab hosts Al-Qadisiyah in a match expected to be exciting and competitive. The Al-Shabab team has 8 points and is looking to win to distance itself from the bottom of the standings in the Roshan League, while Al-Qadisiyah has 18 points and aims to secure victory to continue moving up the league table.
At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Hilal faces Al-Khulood in a match where the Al-Hilal team seeks victory to remain in contention for the Roshan League title. Meanwhile, Al-Khulood aims to return to winning ways after suffering losses in the last five matches, currently holding 8 points, and is looking to win to advance to the mid-table and distance itself from the bottom teams in the Roshan League standings.