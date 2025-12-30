تختتم مباريات الجولة الـ12 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غدا (الأربعاء)، بـ3 مباريات، إذ يستضيف فريق نيوم نظيره الاتحاد الساعة 6:25 مساءً على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك، ويحل فريق القادسية ضيفاً على الشباب الساعة 8:30 مساءً على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية في الرياض، ويواجه فريق الهلال نظيره الخلود الساعة 8:30 مساءً على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة.


على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك، يحل الاتحاد ضيفاً على فريق نيوم، في لقاء يمثل أهمية للفريقين، إذ يملكان نفس الرصيد من النقاط بـ17 نقطة، ويسعى كلاهما لتحقيق الانتصار والمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة في دوري روشن.


وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية في الرياض، يستضيف فريق الشباب نظيره القادسية، في مواجهة يتوقع أن تشهد إثارة وندية، فالفريق الشبابي يملك 8 نقاط ويسعى لتحقيق الفوز للابتعاد عن مؤخرة الترتيب في دوري روشن، فيما الفريق القدساوي يملك 18 نقطة ويطمح في تحقيق الانتصار والاستمرار في التقدم للأمام في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري.


وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، يواجه فريق الهلال نظيره الخلود في لقاء يسعى من خلاله الفريق الهلالي لتحقيق الانتصار والاستمرار في المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن، فيما يطمح فريق الخلود في العودة لسكة الانتصارات بعد أن تعرض للخسارة في المباريات الخمس الماضية، إذ يملك 8 نقاط حالياً، ويتطلع لتحقيق الفوز من أجل التقدم لمراكز الوسط والابتعاد عن أندية المؤخرة في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري روشن.