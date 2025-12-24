Coach Buckingham is finalizing his tactical plans to face Al-Taawoun the day after tomorrow (Friday) at 6:00 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League. He will conduct a training match today to determine the appropriate tactical approach and starting lineup for the anticipated encounter.



The Al-Khulood team has played two friendly matches, the first against Neom, which ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Al-Khulood, and the second against Al-Hazm, which ended in a 1-1 draw.



Coach Buckingham aims to bring Al-Khulood back to winning ways after the team suffered four consecutive losses in the Roshan League: the first against Al-Riyadh 1-0, the second against Neom 3-2, the third against Al-Qadisiyah 4-0, and the fourth against Al-Hazm 2-1. Al-Khulood currently occupies the eleventh position with 9 points from 9 matches.



For his part, star player Hattan Bahbari confirmed that he and his teammates are eager to return to winning ways starting with the match against Al-Taawoun and to secure the three points, bringing joy to the fans of Al-Khulood.