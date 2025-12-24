ينهي مدرب الخلود باكينغهام مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة التعاون بعد غد (الجمعة) الساعة 6:00 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن مباريات الجولة 11 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية اليوم سيعتمد من خلالها الأسلوب الفني والتشكيلة الأساسية المناسبة لدخول اللقاء المرتقب.


وكان فريق الخلود خاض مباراتين وديتين، الأولى أمام نيوم وانتهى اللقاء بهدف مقابل لا شيء لصالح الخلود، والثانية ضد فريق الحزم وانتهى اللقاء بتعادل إيجابي 1/1.


هذا ويطمح المدرب باكينغهام لإعادة فريق الخلود لسكة الانتصارات عقب أن تعرض الفريق لأربع خسائر متتالية في دوري روشن، الأولى من فريق الرياض 1/0، والثانية من فريق نيوم 3/2، والثالثة من فريق القادسية 4/0، والرابعة من فريق الحزم 2/1، ويحتل الخلود المركز الحادي عشر، برصيد 9 نقاط، من 9 مباريات.


من جانبه، أكد النجم هتان باهبري أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين حريصون على العودة للإنتصارات بدءاً من مواجهة التعاون وحصد النقاط الثلاث، وإسعاد محبي نادي الخلود.