ينهي مدرب الخلود باكينغهام مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة التعاون بعد غد (الجمعة) الساعة 6:00 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن مباريات الجولة 11 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية اليوم سيعتمد من خلالها الأسلوب الفني والتشكيلة الأساسية المناسبة لدخول اللقاء المرتقب.
وكان فريق الخلود خاض مباراتين وديتين، الأولى أمام نيوم وانتهى اللقاء بهدف مقابل لا شيء لصالح الخلود، والثانية ضد فريق الحزم وانتهى اللقاء بتعادل إيجابي 1/1.
هذا ويطمح المدرب باكينغهام لإعادة فريق الخلود لسكة الانتصارات عقب أن تعرض الفريق لأربع خسائر متتالية في دوري روشن، الأولى من فريق الرياض 1/0، والثانية من فريق نيوم 3/2، والثالثة من فريق القادسية 4/0، والرابعة من فريق الحزم 2/1، ويحتل الخلود المركز الحادي عشر، برصيد 9 نقاط، من 9 مباريات.
من جانبه، أكد النجم هتان باهبري أنه وزملاءه اللاعبين حريصون على العودة للإنتصارات بدءاً من مواجهة التعاون وحصد النقاط الثلاث، وإسعاد محبي نادي الخلود.
Coach Buckingham is finalizing his tactical plans to face Al-Taawoun the day after tomorrow (Friday) at 6:00 PM, at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League. He will conduct a training match today to determine the appropriate tactical approach and starting lineup for the anticipated encounter.
The Al-Khulood team has played two friendly matches, the first against Neom, which ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Al-Khulood, and the second against Al-Hazm, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Coach Buckingham aims to bring Al-Khulood back to winning ways after the team suffered four consecutive losses in the Roshan League: the first against Al-Riyadh 1-0, the second against Neom 3-2, the third against Al-Qadisiyah 4-0, and the fourth against Al-Hazm 2-1. Al-Khulood currently occupies the eleventh position with 9 points from 9 matches.
For his part, star player Hattan Bahbari confirmed that he and his teammates are eager to return to winning ways starting with the match against Al-Taawoun and to secure the three points, bringing joy to the fans of Al-Khulood.