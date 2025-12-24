The former president of Al-Wehda Club, Hazem Al-Lihyani, rewarded the players of the Al-Wehda team after their victory over the Al-Adalah team with a score of 1-4 in the twelfth round. Following this victory, the team advanced to the thirteenth position with 12 points in the Yelo League standings, distancing themselves from the relegation zone.



For his part, the club president, Hatim Khaimi, appreciated the step taken by the former president, Hazem Al-Lihyani, describing it as an ideal gesture from a loyal Al-Wehda supporter. He believes this step will have a positive reaction from the players in the upcoming matches, wishing that all club fans stand by the football team to help them overcome the difficult phase they are currently experiencing. He praised the technical level displayed by the Al-Wehda players in the recent match against Al-Adalah, as well as the tactical plan from coach Rosmir, which contributed to the team's victory and earning the three match points, showcasing a good performance that confirms the team's development towards betterment.



On another note, coach Rosmir has completed his technical preparations for the match against Al-Jubail tomorrow (Thursday) at 6:25 PM, at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, as part of the thirteenth round of the Yelo League. Coach Rosmir aims to achieve his second victory with the team and reach 15 points, continuing to advance in the league standings.



He urged the Al-Wehda players to forget the result of the victory over Al-Adalah in the last match and to focus on achieving victory and securing the three points against Al-Jubail.