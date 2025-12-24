كافأ رئيس نادي الوحدة السابق حازم اللحياني لاعبي الفريق الوحداوي عقب الفوز على فريق العدالة 1/4 في الجولة الثانية عشرة، إذ تقدم الفرسان عقب هذا الانتصار للمركز الثالث عشر برصيد 12 نقطة في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري يلو والابتعاد عن دائرة الهبوط.


من جانبه ثمن رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي خطوة الرئيس السابق حازم اللحياني بأنها خطوة مثالية للمحب الوفي الوحداوي، وسوف تكون لهذه الخطوة ردة فعل من اللاعبين إيجابية في المواجهات القادمة، متمنيا من كافة محبي النادي الوقوف بجانب الفريق الكروي حتى يتجاوز المرحلة الصعبة التي يمر بها حاليا، مشيدا بالمستوى الفني الذي ظهر به لاعبو الوحدة في مواجهة العدالة الماضية، والخطة الفنية من قبل المدرب روسمير التي ساهمت في تحقيق الفريق الفوز وحصد نقاط المباراة الثلاث وتقديم مستوى فني جيد يؤكد تطور الفريق نحو الأفضل.


من جانب آخر، أنهى المدرب روسمير تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة الجبيل غدا (الخميس) الساعة 6:25 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمكة المكرمة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري يلو، ويطمح المدرب روسمير لتحقيق الانتصار الثاني مع فريقه والوصول للنقطة 15 ومواصلة التقدم في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري.


وطالب المدرب لاعبي الوحدة بنسيان نتيجة الفوز على العدالة في اللقاء الماضي والتركيز على تحقيق الانتصار والظفر بالنقاط الثلاث من أمام فريق الجبيل.