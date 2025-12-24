Yesterday (Tuesday), the brother of Moroccan Wydad Athletic Club player Hakim Ziyech passed away after suffering a sudden crisis that led to a rapid deterioration in his health condition.

Cause of Death

Moroccan media reports and sources close to the player's family attributed Ziyech's brother's death to a sudden health crisis he experienced in the past hours, which resulted in a swift decline in his health before his death was announced yesterday.

Despite the deceased being transferred to the hospital for necessary treatment, doctors were unable to save his life due to the sharp decline in his vital functions over a short period, and they officially declared his death after all attempts to stabilize his health condition failed.

Sources confirmed that the death was not the result of an accident, but rather due to a sudden health deterioration, without revealing specific medical details out of respect for the family's privacy.

Full Solidarity

The Moroccan Wydad Athletic Club expressed its condolences and sympathy to player Hakim Ziyech and his family, affirming in a statement its complete solidarity with the player during this difficult humanitarian moment.

Hakim Ziyech expressed his deep sorrow through his official account on Instagram, posting: "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return," which received widespread interaction from his teammates in the Moroccan national team, club players, and fans, who were keen to offer their support and solidarity.

Social media platforms witnessed a significant wave of sympathy, with many athletes and journalists expressing their sadness, affirming their support for Ziyech during this painful loss.