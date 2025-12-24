توفي أمس (الثلاثاء)، شقيق لاعب نادي الوداد الرياضي المغربي حكيم زياش، إثر تعرضه لأزمة مفاجئة أدت إلى تدهور وضعه الصحي بشكل سريع.

سبب الوفاة

وأرجعت تقارير إعلامية مغربية ومصادر مقربة من عائلة اللاعب، وفاة شقيق زياش إلى أزمة صحية مفاجئة تعرض لها خلال الساعات الماضية، أدت إلى تدهور سريع في حالته الصحية، قبل أن تُعلن وفاته أمس.

ورغم نقل الراحل إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم إلا أن الأطباء لم يستطيعوا إنقاذ حياته جراء التراجع الحاد في وظائفه الحيوية خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة، وأعلنوا وفاته رسمياً بعد فشل جميع محاولاتهم لاستعادة استقرار حالته الصحية.

وأكدت المصادر أن الوفاة لم تكن نتيجة حادثة، وإنما بسبب تدهور صحي مفاجئ، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل طبية دقيقة احتراماً لخصوصية العائلة.

تضامن كامل

وقدم نادي الوداد الرياضي المغربي تعازيه ومواساته للاعب حكيم زياش ولعائلته، وأكد في بيان أصدره تضامنه الكامل مع اللاعب في هذا الظرف الإنساني الصعب.

وعبّر حكيم زياش عن حزنه العميق عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع إنستغرام، إذ نشر: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون»، وهو ما لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً من زملائه في المنتخب المغربي، ولاعبي الأندية، والجماهير، الذين حرصوا على تقديم الدعم والمؤازرة.

وشهدت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي موجة كبيرة من التعاطف، وعبّر عدد كبير من الرياضيين والإعلاميين عن حزنهم، مؤكدين وقوفهم إلى جانب زياش في هذا المصاب الأليم.