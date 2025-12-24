يقود النجم الاتحادي الدولي السابق محمد نور فريق أكاديمية نور أمام فريق أمير الحرمين، في المباراة الإفتتاحية لبطولة المدي (24) لكرة القدم بمشاركة 40 فريقاً، على كأس الكابتن زياد الحربي، مساء اليوم (الخميس) الساعة 9:30 مساء على ملعب التعاون بجدة، وكان فريق أمير الحرمين توج بكأس البطولة في العام الماضي من أمام فريق أكاديمية نور، ومن المنتظر أن يشهد لقاء الافتتاح بين الفريقين في النسخة الجديدة حضور عدد من الشخصيات الرياضية والإعلاميين ومشاهير السوشل ميديا، والجماهير الغفيرة التي تسعى لمتابعة اللقاء المرتقب.


من جانبه أكد رئيس اللجنة المنظمة عبدالعزيز أحمد حسين أن النسخة 24 ستشهد تنافساً كبيراً بين كافة الفرق المشاركة من مختلف المناطق، متمنياً التوفيق لكافة الفرق المشاركة في البطولة.