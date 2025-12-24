يقود النجم الاتحادي الدولي السابق محمد نور فريق أكاديمية نور أمام فريق أمير الحرمين، في المباراة الإفتتاحية لبطولة المدي (24) لكرة القدم بمشاركة 40 فريقاً، على كأس الكابتن زياد الحربي، مساء اليوم (الخميس) الساعة 9:30 مساء على ملعب التعاون بجدة، وكان فريق أمير الحرمين توج بكأس البطولة في العام الماضي من أمام فريق أكاديمية نور، ومن المنتظر أن يشهد لقاء الافتتاح بين الفريقين في النسخة الجديدة حضور عدد من الشخصيات الرياضية والإعلاميين ومشاهير السوشل ميديا، والجماهير الغفيرة التي تسعى لمتابعة اللقاء المرتقب.
من جانبه أكد رئيس اللجنة المنظمة عبدالعزيز أحمد حسين أن النسخة 24 ستشهد تنافساً كبيراً بين كافة الفرق المشاركة من مختلف المناطق، متمنياً التوفيق لكافة الفرق المشاركة في البطولة.
The former international star of Al-Ittihad, Mohamed Noor, leads the Noor Academy team against the Amir Al-Haramain team in the opening match of the 24th edition of the Madi Football Championship, featuring 40 teams, for the Captain Ziad Al-Harbi Cup, this evening (Thursday) at 9:30 PM at the Al-Tawun Stadium in Jeddah. The Amir Al-Haramain team won the championship cup last year against the Noor Academy team. The opening match between the two teams in this new edition is expected to witness the presence of several sports figures, media personnel, social media celebrities, and a large audience eager to watch the anticipated match.
For his part, the head of the organizing committee, Abdulaziz Ahmed Hussein, confirmed that the 24th edition will see significant competition among all participating teams from various regions, wishing good luck to all teams participating in the championship.