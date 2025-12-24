The former international star of Al-Ittihad, Mohamed Noor, leads the Noor Academy team against the Amir Al-Haramain team in the opening match of the 24th edition of the Madi Football Championship, featuring 40 teams, for the Captain Ziad Al-Harbi Cup, this evening (Thursday) at 9:30 PM at the Al-Tawun Stadium in Jeddah. The Amir Al-Haramain team won the championship cup last year against the Noor Academy team. The opening match between the two teams in this new edition is expected to witness the presence of several sports figures, media personnel, social media celebrities, and a large audience eager to watch the anticipated match.



For his part, the head of the organizing committee, Abdulaziz Ahmed Hussein, confirmed that the 24th edition will see significant competition among all participating teams from various regions, wishing good luck to all teams participating in the championship.