عقب إعلان شركة الشرق الأوسط للرعاية الصحية «السعودي الألماني الصحية»، تقديم عضو مجلس الإدارة «غير التنفيذي» الدكتور خالد عبدالجليل بترجي (العضو في مجلس إدارة الشركة منذ إدراجها) تقديم استقالته في تاريخ 11 ديسمبر الجاري بناءً على رغبته، كشفت لـ«عكاظ» المحامية تغريد حدادي، أن استقالة عضو مجلس الإدارة في الشركات المساهمة المدرجة تُعد من الوقائع الجوهرية التي أحاطها المنظم السعودي بإطار تشريعي دقيق، يهدف في المقام الأول إلى حماية المساهمين، وتعزيز كفاءة السوق المالية، وضمان استقرارها.
تكافؤ معلومات المتعاملين
وأضافت المحامية حدادي، أنه وفق اللوائح والقواعد الصادرة عن هيئة السوق المالية، يُعد الإفصاح الفوري عن استقالة أي عضو في مجلس الإدارة التزاماً نظامياً، كونه أحد أبرز وسائل حماية المساهمين؛ إذ يضمن تكافؤ المعلومات بين المتعاملين في السوق، ويحد من تداول الشائعات أو استغلال المعلومات غير المعلنة، كما يُمكّن المستثمر من تقييم الأثر المحتمل لذلك على استقرار الشركة وتوجهها الإستراتيجي.
ترسيخ الشفافية والرقابة
وأوضحت حدادي، أن هذا الالتزام لا ينفصل عن مفهوم حوكمة الشركات، التي تُعنى في جوهرها بتنظيم العلاقة بين مجلس الإدارة، واللجان المنبثقة عنها، والمساهمين، وأصحاب المصالح، من خلال منظومة من القواعد التي تُرسخ مبادئ الشفافية، والرقابة، واستقلالية القرار. تقوم هيئة السوق المالية بدور محوري في ترسيخ هذا المفهوم، من خلال إلزام الشركات المدرجة بتطبيق لائحة حوكمة الشركات، بما يضمن أعلى معايير الامتثال والانضباط المؤسسي. وختمت بالقول إن إلزامية الإفصاح وتفعيل قواعد الحوكمة تُعد ركيزة أساسية لبناء سوق مالية مستقرة، واستثمار واعٍ، وشركات قادرة على الاستمرار والنمو.
أسباب الاستقالة
وكانت الشركة ذكرت، في بيان على «تداول»، أن أسباب الاستقالة تعود إلى «اختلاف وجهات النظر بشأن آلية عمل مجلس الإدارة والتعاملات مع أطراف ذات علاقة وهيكل الحوكمة وتركيز السلطة».
وتحفّظت الشركة في بيانها على ما ورد في نص الاستقالة من مبررات تمثّل وجهة نظر مقدمها الشخصية فقط، ولا تعكس الواقع الفعلي لأعمال الشركة أو ممارسات مجلس إدارتها، ولا تستند إلى أي اعتراضات أو تحفظات نظامية موثقة في محاضر المجلس أو لجانه أو إلى ملاحظات صادرة من المراجع الخارجي أو الجهات الرقابية المختصة. وأكّدت الشركة التزامها الكامل بقواعد الحوكمة والأنظمة ذات العلاقة وأن هذه الاستقالة وما ورد ضمنها لا يترتب عليها أي أثر على المركز المالي للشركة أو استمرارية أعمالها أو سلامة قرارات مجلس الإدارة.
ونوّهت، أن مجلس إدارتها سيحتفظ بكامل حقوقه النظامية في اتخاذ ما يراه مناسباً حيال ما ورد في نص الاستقالة وذلك وفقاً للأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها، وأكّدت أنه سيتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة حيال تعيين عضو بديل وفقاً للأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة.
Following the announcement by the Middle East Healthcare Company "Saudi German Health," regarding the resignation of the non-executive board member Dr. Khalid Abdul Jalil Baterji (a member of the company's board since its listing) on December 11, based on his desire, lawyer Taghreed Haddadi revealed to "Okaz" that the resignation of a board member in listed joint-stock companies is considered a material fact that the Saudi regulator has surrounded with a precise legislative framework, primarily aimed at protecting shareholders, enhancing the efficiency of the financial market, and ensuring its stability.
Equal Information for Market Participants
Haddadi added that, according to the regulations and rules issued by the Capital Market Authority, the immediate disclosure of the resignation of any board member is a legal obligation, as it is one of the most prominent means of protecting shareholders; it ensures equal information among market participants, limits the trading of rumors or the exploitation of undisclosed information, and enables investors to assess the potential impact of this on the company's stability and strategic direction.
Establishing Transparency and Oversight
Haddadi explained that this obligation is inseparable from the concept of corporate governance, which fundamentally concerns organizing the relationship between the board of directors, its committees, shareholders, and stakeholders, through a system of rules that reinforce the principles of transparency, oversight, and decision-making independence. The Capital Market Authority plays a pivotal role in establishing this concept by obligating listed companies to apply the corporate governance regulations, ensuring the highest standards of compliance and institutional discipline. She concluded by stating that mandatory disclosure and the activation of governance rules are essential pillars for building a stable financial market, conscious investment, and companies capable of sustainability and growth.
Reasons for Resignation
The company stated in a statement on "Tadawul" that the reasons for the resignation were due to "differences in viewpoints regarding the mechanism of the board's work, dealings with related parties, governance structure, and concentration of power."
The company reserved its position in its statement regarding the justifications mentioned in the resignation letter, which represent the personal viewpoint of the resigning member only, and do not reflect the actual reality of the company's operations or the practices of its board of directors, nor are they based on any documented objections or reservations in the minutes of the board or its committees or on observations issued by the external auditor or relevant regulatory authorities. The company confirmed its full commitment to governance rules and related regulations and that this resignation and what was mentioned within it do not have any effect on the company's financial position, the continuity of its operations, or the validity of the board's decisions.
It noted that its board of directors will retain all its legal rights to take appropriate actions regarding what was mentioned in the resignation letter in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, and confirmed that necessary legal procedures will be taken regarding the appointment of a replacement member in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.