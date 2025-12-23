Following the announcement by the Middle East Healthcare Company "Saudi German Health," regarding the resignation of the non-executive board member Dr. Khalid Abdul Jalil Baterji (a member of the company's board since its listing) on December 11, based on his desire, lawyer Taghreed Haddadi revealed to "Okaz" that the resignation of a board member in listed joint-stock companies is considered a material fact that the Saudi regulator has surrounded with a precise legislative framework, primarily aimed at protecting shareholders, enhancing the efficiency of the financial market, and ensuring its stability.

Equal Information for Market Participants

Haddadi added that, according to the regulations and rules issued by the Capital Market Authority, the immediate disclosure of the resignation of any board member is a legal obligation, as it is one of the most prominent means of protecting shareholders; it ensures equal information among market participants, limits the trading of rumors or the exploitation of undisclosed information, and enables investors to assess the potential impact of this on the company's stability and strategic direction.

Establishing Transparency and Oversight

Haddadi explained that this obligation is inseparable from the concept of corporate governance, which fundamentally concerns organizing the relationship between the board of directors, its committees, shareholders, and stakeholders, through a system of rules that reinforce the principles of transparency, oversight, and decision-making independence. The Capital Market Authority plays a pivotal role in establishing this concept by obligating listed companies to apply the corporate governance regulations, ensuring the highest standards of compliance and institutional discipline. She concluded by stating that mandatory disclosure and the activation of governance rules are essential pillars for building a stable financial market, conscious investment, and companies capable of sustainability and growth.

Reasons for Resignation

The company stated in a statement on "Tadawul" that the reasons for the resignation were due to "differences in viewpoints regarding the mechanism of the board's work, dealings with related parties, governance structure, and concentration of power."

The company reserved its position in its statement regarding the justifications mentioned in the resignation letter, which represent the personal viewpoint of the resigning member only, and do not reflect the actual reality of the company's operations or the practices of its board of directors, nor are they based on any documented objections or reservations in the minutes of the board or its committees or on observations issued by the external auditor or relevant regulatory authorities. The company confirmed its full commitment to governance rules and related regulations and that this resignation and what was mentioned within it do not have any effect on the company's financial position, the continuity of its operations, or the validity of the board's decisions.

It noted that its board of directors will retain all its legal rights to take appropriate actions regarding what was mentioned in the resignation letter in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, and confirmed that necessary legal procedures will be taken regarding the appointment of a replacement member in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.