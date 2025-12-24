أكَّدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، أن برنامج رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة سيباشر إصدار أول فوترة للرسوم على الأراضي البيضاء الواقعة ضمن النطاقات الجغرافية الخاضعة للتطبيق في مدينة الرياض، وذلك اعتبارًا من 1 يناير 2026.
وأوضحت أن البرنامج يتيح للمكلّف عند صدور الفاتورة التقدم بطلب مهلة إضافية للتطوير على أن تُمنح المهلة بعد موافقة اللجنة المختصة ووفق الضوابط المعتمدة، مبينةً أنه في حال عدم إنجاز التطوير خلال المدة الإضافية فإن الرسوم تُستحق عن كامل المدة.
وبيّنت الوزارة أن النظام كفل حق الاعتراض على فاتورة الرسم، حيث يحق للمكلّف التظلم أمام اللجنة المختصة خلال ستين يومًا من تاريخ إبلاغه بقرار الفاتورة على أن تُبتّ اللجنة في الاعتراض خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 60 يومًا من تاريخ تقديمه، وذلك وفق الإجراءات والآليات المحددة نظامًا.
على من تطبق؟
وأشارت إلى أن الرسوم تُطبّق على ملاك الأراضي التي تتجاوز مساحتها أو مجموع مساحاتها (5,000) متر مربع، والواقعة داخل النطاقات المعلنة في مدينة الرياض، التي قُسمت إلى خمس شرائح بحسب أولويتها في التطوير العمراني، حيث اعتمدت الرسوم السنوية للشريحة الأولى «الأولوية القصوى» بنسبة 10% من قيمة الأرض، تلتها الشريحة الثانية «الأولوية العالية» بنسبة 7.5%، ثم الشريحة الثالثة «الأولوية المتوسطة» بنسبة 5%، فيما فُرضت رسوم بنسبة 2.5% على الشريحة الرابعة «منخفضة الأولوية»، إضافة إلى شريحة خارج نطاق الأولويات التي لا تُفرض عليها رسوم، مع احتسابها ضمن مجموع الأراضي التي يمتلكها المكلّف داخل النطاق الجغرافي لمدينة الرياض.
وأفادت بأن اللائحة التنفيذية لرسوم الأراضي البيضاء شملت جميع استخدامات الأراضي الواقعة داخل النطاقات العمرانية المعتمدة، وحُدد استخداماتها بقرار من الوزير وفق النطاقات الجغرافية لكل مدينة، كما نُظّمت آلية التعامل مع الملكيات المشتركة، بحيث يلتزم كل مالك بسداد الرسم بحسب نسبة ما يمتلكه من الأرض البيضاء.
ونصّت اللائحة على تشكيل لجنة فنية تضم مقيمين مرخصين من الهيئة السعودية للمقيّمين المعتمدين، بقرار من وزير البلديات والإسكان، تتولى تقدير قيمة الأراضي البيضاء وتحديد مدد تطويرها أو بنائها، وتصدر قراراتها بالأغلبية، مؤكدةً التزام المكلّف بسداد الرسم وأي غرامات تترتب على مخالفة أحكام النظام أو اللائحة، على أن يتم السداد خلال سنة ميلادية.
تحفيز تطوير الأراضي
وأكدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان أن تطبيق رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة يُعد أداة تنظيمية تهدف إلى تحفيز تطوير الأراضي غير المستغلة داخل النطاقات العمرانية، والحد من احتكارها، وزيادة المعروض من الأراضي المطورة، بما يسهم في تحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب واستقرار السوق العقارية، مشيرةً إلى أن الرسوم تمثل أحد الممكنات التنظيمية لتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الحضرية، وتحسين كفاءة استخدام الأراضي، ودعم جودة الحياة، وأن إيرادات الرسوم يُعاد توجيهها لمشروعات الإسكان، وفق ما نص عليه النظام ولائحته التنفيذية.
واختتمت الوزارة بالإشارة إلى أن مركز خدمات المطورين «إتمام» يُقدّم دعمًا مباشرًا لملاك الأراضي البيضاء الراغبين في تطوير أراضيهم، من خلال تسهيل وتسريع إجراءات التراخيص والموافقات، والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية والجهات الخدمية، بما يسهم في تمكين الملاك من إنجاز مشاريعهم ضمن الأطر النظامية المعتمدة.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed that the program for white land fees and vacant properties will begin issuing the first billing for fees on white lands located within the geographical areas subject to application in the city of Riyadh, starting from January 1, 2026.
It clarified that the program allows the obligated party to apply for an additional development extension upon the issuance of the bill, provided that the extension is granted after the approval of the competent committee and according to the approved regulations. It indicated that if the development is not completed within the additional period, the fees will be due for the entire duration.
The ministry stated that the system guarantees the right to appeal the fee bill, as the obligated party has the right to contest before the competent committee within sixty days from the date they are notified of the bill decision, and the committee must decide on the appeal within a period not exceeding 60 days from the date of submission, in accordance with the procedures and mechanisms specified by law.
Who does it apply to?
It pointed out that the fees apply to landowners whose land area exceeds (5,000) square meters, located within the announced areas in the city of Riyadh, which have been divided into five categories based on their priority for urban development. The annual fees for the first category, "highest priority," are set at 10% of the land value, followed by the second category, "high priority," at 7.5%, then the third category, "medium priority," at 5%. A fee of 2.5% is imposed on the fourth category, "low priority," in addition to a category outside the priority areas that is not subject to fees, while being counted within the total land owned by the obligated party within the geographical area of the city of Riyadh.
It reported that the executive regulation for white land fees included all land uses located within the approved urban areas, and their uses were determined by a decision from the minister according to the geographical areas of each city. The mechanism for dealing with shared ownership was organized, so that each owner is obligated to pay the fee according to the proportion of what they own of the white land.
The regulation stipulated the formation of a technical committee that includes licensed appraisers from the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers, by a decision from the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, which is responsible for estimating the value of white lands and determining the periods for their development or construction. Its decisions are made by majority vote, emphasizing the obligation of the obligated party to pay the fee and any fines resulting from violations of the provisions of the system or regulation, to be paid within a calendar year.
Incentivizing Land Development
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed that the application of white land fees and vacant properties is considered a regulatory tool aimed at incentivizing the development of unused lands within urban areas, reducing their monopoly, and increasing the supply of developed lands, contributing to achieving a balance between supply and demand and stabilizing the real estate market. It pointed out that the fees represent one of the regulatory enablers to achieve urban development targets, improve land use efficiency, and support quality of life, and that the revenues from the fees are redirected to housing projects, as stipulated by the system and its executive regulation.
The ministry concluded by noting that the Developer Services Center "Etmam" provides direct support to white landowners wishing to develop their lands, by facilitating and expediting licensing and approval procedures, and coordinating with government agencies and service entities, which contributes to enabling owners to complete their projects within the approved regulatory frameworks.