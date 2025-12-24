The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed that the program for white land fees and vacant properties will begin issuing the first billing for fees on white lands located within the geographical areas subject to application in the city of Riyadh, starting from January 1, 2026.

It clarified that the program allows the obligated party to apply for an additional development extension upon the issuance of the bill, provided that the extension is granted after the approval of the competent committee and according to the approved regulations. It indicated that if the development is not completed within the additional period, the fees will be due for the entire duration.

The ministry stated that the system guarantees the right to appeal the fee bill, as the obligated party has the right to contest before the competent committee within sixty days from the date they are notified of the bill decision, and the committee must decide on the appeal within a period not exceeding 60 days from the date of submission, in accordance with the procedures and mechanisms specified by law.

Who does it apply to?

It pointed out that the fees apply to landowners whose land area exceeds (5,000) square meters, located within the announced areas in the city of Riyadh, which have been divided into five categories based on their priority for urban development. The annual fees for the first category, "highest priority," are set at 10% of the land value, followed by the second category, "high priority," at 7.5%, then the third category, "medium priority," at 5%. A fee of 2.5% is imposed on the fourth category, "low priority," in addition to a category outside the priority areas that is not subject to fees, while being counted within the total land owned by the obligated party within the geographical area of the city of Riyadh.

It reported that the executive regulation for white land fees included all land uses located within the approved urban areas, and their uses were determined by a decision from the minister according to the geographical areas of each city. The mechanism for dealing with shared ownership was organized, so that each owner is obligated to pay the fee according to the proportion of what they own of the white land.

The regulation stipulated the formation of a technical committee that includes licensed appraisers from the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers, by a decision from the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, which is responsible for estimating the value of white lands and determining the periods for their development or construction. Its decisions are made by majority vote, emphasizing the obligation of the obligated party to pay the fee and any fines resulting from violations of the provisions of the system or regulation, to be paid within a calendar year.

Incentivizing Land Development

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed that the application of white land fees and vacant properties is considered a regulatory tool aimed at incentivizing the development of unused lands within urban areas, reducing their monopoly, and increasing the supply of developed lands, contributing to achieving a balance between supply and demand and stabilizing the real estate market. It pointed out that the fees represent one of the regulatory enablers to achieve urban development targets, improve land use efficiency, and support quality of life, and that the revenues from the fees are redirected to housing projects, as stipulated by the system and its executive regulation.

The ministry concluded by noting that the Developer Services Center "Etmam" provides direct support to white landowners wishing to develop their lands, by facilitating and expediting licensing and approval procedures, and coordinating with government agencies and service entities, which contributes to enabling owners to complete their projects within the approved regulatory frameworks.