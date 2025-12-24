أكَّدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، أن برنامج رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة سيباشر إصدار أول فوترة للرسوم على الأراضي البيضاء الواقعة ضمن النطاقات الجغرافية الخاضعة للتطبيق في مدينة الرياض، وذلك اعتبارًا من 1 يناير 2026.

وأوضحت أن البرنامج يتيح للمكلّف عند صدور الفاتورة التقدم بطلب مهلة إضافية للتطوير على أن تُمنح المهلة بعد موافقة اللجنة المختصة ووفق الضوابط المعتمدة، مبينةً أنه في حال عدم إنجاز التطوير خلال المدة الإضافية فإن الرسوم تُستحق عن كامل المدة.

وبيّنت الوزارة أن النظام كفل حق الاعتراض على فاتورة الرسم، حيث يحق للمكلّف التظلم أمام اللجنة المختصة خلال ستين يومًا من تاريخ إبلاغه بقرار الفاتورة على أن تُبتّ اللجنة في الاعتراض خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 60 يومًا من تاريخ تقديمه، وذلك وفق الإجراءات والآليات المحددة نظامًا.

على من تطبق؟

وأشارت إلى أن الرسوم تُطبّق على ملاك الأراضي التي تتجاوز مساحتها أو مجموع مساحاتها (5,000) متر مربع، والواقعة داخل النطاقات المعلنة في مدينة الرياض، التي قُسمت إلى خمس شرائح بحسب أولويتها في التطوير العمراني، حيث اعتمدت الرسوم السنوية للشريحة الأولى «الأولوية القصوى» بنسبة 10% من قيمة الأرض، تلتها الشريحة الثانية «الأولوية العالية» بنسبة 7.5%، ثم الشريحة الثالثة «الأولوية المتوسطة» بنسبة 5%، فيما فُرضت رسوم بنسبة 2.5% على الشريحة الرابعة «منخفضة الأولوية»، إضافة إلى شريحة خارج نطاق الأولويات التي لا تُفرض عليها رسوم، مع احتسابها ضمن مجموع الأراضي التي يمتلكها المكلّف داخل النطاق الجغرافي لمدينة الرياض.

وأفادت بأن اللائحة التنفيذية لرسوم الأراضي البيضاء شملت جميع استخدامات الأراضي الواقعة داخل النطاقات العمرانية المعتمدة، وحُدد استخداماتها بقرار من الوزير وفق النطاقات الجغرافية لكل مدينة، كما نُظّمت آلية التعامل مع الملكيات المشتركة، بحيث يلتزم كل مالك بسداد الرسم بحسب نسبة ما يمتلكه من الأرض البيضاء.

ونصّت اللائحة على تشكيل لجنة فنية تضم مقيمين مرخصين من الهيئة السعودية للمقيّمين المعتمدين، بقرار من وزير البلديات والإسكان، تتولى تقدير قيمة الأراضي البيضاء وتحديد مدد تطويرها أو بنائها، وتصدر قراراتها بالأغلبية، مؤكدةً التزام المكلّف بسداد الرسم وأي غرامات تترتب على مخالفة أحكام النظام أو اللائحة، على أن يتم السداد خلال سنة ميلادية.

تحفيز تطوير الأراضي

وأكدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان أن تطبيق رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة يُعد أداة تنظيمية تهدف إلى تحفيز تطوير الأراضي غير المستغلة داخل النطاقات العمرانية، والحد من احتكارها، وزيادة المعروض من الأراضي المطورة، بما يسهم في تحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب واستقرار السوق العقارية، مشيرةً إلى أن الرسوم تمثل أحد الممكنات التنظيمية لتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الحضرية، وتحسين كفاءة استخدام الأراضي، ودعم جودة الحياة، وأن إيرادات الرسوم يُعاد توجيهها لمشروعات الإسكان، وفق ما نص عليه النظام ولائحته التنفيذية.

واختتمت الوزارة بالإشارة إلى أن مركز خدمات المطورين «إتمام» يُقدّم دعمًا مباشرًا لملاك الأراضي البيضاء الراغبين في تطوير أراضيهم، من خلال تسهيل وتسريع إجراءات التراخيص والموافقات، والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية والجهات الخدمية، بما يسهم في تمكين الملاك من إنجاز مشاريعهم ضمن الأطر النظامية المعتمدة.