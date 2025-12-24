Social media users criticized the demolition of the tomb of the Prince of Poets, Ahmed Shawqi, located in the Old Cairo area, as part of projects and plans for the urban development and modernization of the area. They considered that its demolition constitutes an infringement on a historical site that has nearly lasted for 100 years, especially since the poet passed away in 1932, in addition to the literary and symbolic value of the tomb.

Transfer of the Remains

Official sources confirmed the transfer of Shawqi's remains to the Eternal Resting Place complex in the Fustat area near the Museum of Civilization, which includes the graves of the country's historical figures in all fields.

The sources indicated that all of Shawqi's belongings were moved to their new location before the demolition of the old tomb began, and mentioned that the site currently being demolished is completely empty and does not contain any remains or belongings.

They added that the transfer of the remains was carried out in accordance with the legal procedures followed and in coordination with the relevant authorities, and in a manner befitting the historical and cultural value of the Prince of Poets. The sources pointed out that demolition work would not begin until it was fully confirmed that the tomb was free of any contents, and continued, stating that Cairo Governorate deals with the file of the graves of public figures and national symbols with utmost precision and respect, denying the demolition of Ahmed Shawqi's tomb while his remains were still inside.