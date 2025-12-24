انتقد مستخدمو وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي هدم مقبرة أمير الشعراء أحمد شوقي الواقعة في منطقة مصر القديمة بمدينة القاهرة، ضمن مشاريع وخطط تنمية وتطوير المنطقة حضاريا، معتبرين أن هدمها يعد مساسا بأثر تاريخي يكاد يمتد لـ100 عام، لاسيما أن الشاعر توفي عام 1932، فضلا عن القيمة الأدبية والرمزية للمقبرة.

نقل الرفات

وأكدت مصادر رسمية نقل رفات شوقي إلى مجمع مقابر الخالدين في منطقة الفسطاط جوار متحف الحضارة، والذي يضم قبوراً لرموز البلاد التاريخية في كل المجالات.

وأشارت المصادر إلى نقل متعلقات شوقي كافة إلى مقرها الجديد، قبل البدء في هدم المقبرة القديمة، وذكرت بأن الموقع الجاري هدمه حالياً خالٍ تماماً ولا يضم أي رفات أو متعلقات.

وأضافت بأن نقل الرفات تم وفق الإجراءات القانونية المتبعة وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة، وبما يليق بالقيمة التاريخية والثقافية لأمير الشعراء. ولفتت المصادر إلى أن أعمال الهدم لن تبدأ إلا بعد التأكد الكامل من خلو المقبرة من أي محتويات، وتابعت، محافظة القاهرة تتعامل مع ملف مقابر الشخصيات العامة والرموز الوطنية بمنتهى الدقة والاحترام، نافيةً هدم مقبرة أحمد شوقي وبداخلها رفاته.