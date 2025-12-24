Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced today (Wednesday) the start of investigations to determine the causes of the tragic incident involving the crash of the plane that was carrying Libyan Chief of Staff Mohamed Ali Haddad and his companions yesterday (Tuesday).



Erdoğan expressed his country's condolences and those of the Turkish people to the Libyan government, armed forces, and people during a broad meeting of the heads of the Justice and Development Party branches in Turkish provinces, held in the capital Ankara.



At the same time, a Libyan military delegation visited today the wreckage of Chief of Staff Mohamed Haddad's plane, immediately after arriving in Ankara by air.



Officials from the Turkish Ministry of Defense received the military officials who were assigned by the Libyan authorities for the mission, before they later transferred by a small civilian bus to the village of "Kisik Kawak" in the Haymana district of Ankara.



The Libyan delegation continues its inspection work at the site where the plane wreckage is located.



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced yesterday that they had reached the wreckage of the plane that was carrying the Libyan Chief of Staff and four others along with three crew members.



Yerlikaya explained that gendarmerie forces managed to reach the wreckage of the plane two kilometers from the village of "Kisik Kawak," after it crashed shortly after taking off on Tuesday evening from "Esanboğa" Airport in Ankara towards the Libyan capital, Tripoli.​​​​​​​