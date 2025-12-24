أعلن الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بدء التحقيقات لمعرفة أسباب الحادثة الأليمة بسقوط الطائرة التي كانت تقل رئيس الأركان الليبي محمد علي الحداد ورفاقه، أمس (الثلاثاء).

وأعرب أردوغان عن تعازي بلاده والشعب التركي للحكومة والقوات المسلحة والشعب الليبي، وذلك خلال الاجتماع الموسع لرؤساء أفرع حزب العدالة والتنمية بالولايات التركية، المنعقد بالعاصمة أنقرة.

في الوقت ذاته، زار وفد عسكري ليبي، اليوم، حطام طائرة رئيس الأركان محمد الحداد، عقب وصوله مباشرة إلى أنقرة جوا.

واستقبل مسؤولون من وزارة الدفاع التركية المسؤولين العسكريين الذين كلفتهم السلطات الليبية بالمهمة، قبل أن ينتقلوا لاحقاً بواسطة حافلة مدنية صغيرة إلى قرية «كسيك كاواك» التابعة لقضاء هايمانا في أنقرة.

ويواصل الوفد الليبي أعمال المعاينة في الموقع الذي يوجد فيه حطام الطائرة.

بدوره، أعلن وزير النقل التركي عبدالقادر أورال أن الصندوق الأسود الخاص بالطائرة التي تحطمت سيجري تحليل مسجل الصوت ومسجل بيانات الرحلة لتحديد سبب تحطم الطائرة في دولة محايدة بعد الفحص الأولي.

وكان وزير الداخلية التركي علي يرلي قايا قد أعلن أمس الوصول إلى حطام الطائرة التي كانت تقل رئيس الأركان الليبي و4 آخرين و3 من أفراد الطاقم.

وأوضح يرلي قايا أن عناصر الدرك تمكنوا من الوصول إلى حطام الطائرة على بعد كيلومترين من قرية «كسيك كاواك»، إثر سقوطها بعد إقلاعها مساء الثلاثاء من مطار «أسن بوغا» في أنقرة نحو العاصمة الليبية طرابلس.​​​​​​​