تنتظر الجماهير العربية مواجهة من العيار الثقيل تجمع المنتخبين السعودي والأردني غدا (الإثنين) على استاد البيت ، في دور نصف نهائي كأس العرب، إذ تعتبر المواجهه محطة مهمة في مسيرة المدرب الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد.
يذكر أن الدور نصف النهائي يعد الثالث للمدرب رينارد مع الأخضر والخامس في مسيرته التدريبية، وبكل تأكيد سيكون لقاء النشامى اختبارًا قويًا ومهمًا لقدرة المدرب رينارد على قيادة «الصقور الخضر» لتحقيق الفوز في المباريات الحاسمة.
وبدأ رينارد رحلته أولاً مع نصف النهائي في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2012، حين كان مدرباً لمنتخب زامبيا وحقق الفوز على غانا بهدف نظيف، ثم قاد منتخب ساحل العاج في الدور ذاته للفوز على الكونغو الديمقراطية 3-1 في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2015.
على صعيد منتخبنا الوطني وصل رينارد إلى نصف نهائي كأس الخليج 2019، وانتصر على منتخب قطر بهدف وحيد، في حين خسر نصف نهائي كأس الخليج 2024 أمام عمان بنتيجة 1-2. ويسعى رينارد إلى تحقيق الفوز الرابع في نصف النهائي الخامس.
The Arab fans are eagerly awaiting a heavyweight clash between the Saudi and Jordanian national teams tomorrow (Monday) at Al Bayt Stadium, in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup. This match is considered an important milestone in the journey of French coach Hervé Renard.
It is worth noting that the semi-final stage is the third for Coach Renard with the Green Falcons and the fifth in his coaching career. Undoubtedly, the encounter with the Jordanians will be a strong and important test of Coach Renard's ability to lead the "Green Falcons" to victory in crucial matches.
Renard began his journey in the semi-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012 when he was the coach of the Zambian national team, achieving victory over Ghana with a single goal. He then led the Ivory Coast national team in the same round to win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations 2015.
Regarding our national team, Renard reached the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup in 2019, winning against the Qatari team with a single goal, while he lost the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup 2024 against Oman with a score of 1-2. Renard is aiming to achieve his fourth win in the fifth semi-final.