تنتظر الجماهير العربية مواجهة من العيار الثقيل تجمع المنتخبين السعودي والأردني غدا (الإثنين) على استاد البيت ، في دور نصف نهائي كأس العرب، إذ تعتبر المواجهه محطة مهمة في مسيرة المدرب الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد.


يذكر أن الدور نصف النهائي يعد الثالث للمدرب رينارد مع الأخضر والخامس في مسيرته التدريبية، وبكل تأكيد سيكون لقاء النشامى اختبارًا قويًا ومهمًا لقدرة المدرب رينارد على قيادة «الصقور الخضر» لتحقيق الفوز في المباريات الحاسمة.


وبدأ رينارد رحلته أولاً مع نصف النهائي في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2012، حين كان مدرباً لمنتخب زامبيا وحقق الفوز على غانا بهدف نظيف، ثم قاد منتخب ساحل العاج في الدور ذاته للفوز على الكونغو الديمقراطية 3-1 في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2015.


على صعيد منتخبنا الوطني وصل رينارد إلى نصف نهائي كأس الخليج 2019، وانتصر على منتخب قطر بهدف وحيد، في حين خسر نصف نهائي كأس الخليج 2024 أمام عمان بنتيجة 1-2. ويسعى رينارد إلى تحقيق الفوز الرابع في نصف النهائي الخامس.