The Arab fans are eagerly awaiting a heavyweight clash between the Saudi and Jordanian national teams tomorrow (Monday) at Al Bayt Stadium, in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup. This match is considered an important milestone in the journey of French coach Hervé Renard.



It is worth noting that the semi-final stage is the third for Coach Renard with the Green Falcons and the fifth in his coaching career. Undoubtedly, the encounter with the Jordanians will be a strong and important test of Coach Renard's ability to lead the "Green Falcons" to victory in crucial matches.



Renard began his journey in the semi-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012 when he was the coach of the Zambian national team, achieving victory over Ghana with a single goal. He then led the Ivory Coast national team in the same round to win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations 2015.



Regarding our national team, Renard reached the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup in 2019, winning against the Qatari team with a single goal, while he lost the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup 2024 against Oman with a score of 1-2. Renard is aiming to achieve his fourth win in the fifth semi-final.