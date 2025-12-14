Forty years ago, the Saudi national team faced its Jordanian counterpart in the Arab Championship, specifically in 1985, when the match ended in favor of the Green team with a score of four to zero. The goals were scored by: Saleh Al-Naimah, and Jordan's player Azmi by mistake in his own net, along with Fahd Al-Musaibih and Ahmed Al-Bishi. At that time, the great national coach Khalil Al-Zayani was in charge of the technical matters of our national team.



The two teams have met 15 times in all tournaments, while the semi-final match at Al-Bayt Stadium tomorrow (Monday) between them will be the third encounter in the Arab context, as the Green team won one match and the Nashama won another. So, who will triumph and reach the final of the Arab Cup?