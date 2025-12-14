قبل 40 عامًا التقى المنتخب السعودي بنظيره الأردني ضمن البطولة العربية وتحديدًا عام 1985 حينها انتهت لمصلحة الأخضر برباعية دون مقابل، أحرزها كل من: صالح النعيمة، ولاعب الأردن عزمي بالخطأ في مرماه، وفهد المصيبيح وأحمد البيشي، حينها أشرف المدرب الوطني الكبير خليل الزياني على زمام الأمور الفنية لمنتخبنا الوطني.


والتقى المنتخبان 15 مرة في جميع البطولات، فيما تعتبر مواجهة دور نصف النهائي على استاد البيت، غدا (الإثنين) بينهما الثالثة عربيًا، إذ انتصر الأخضر في مباراة والنشامى بأخرى، فمن سينتصر ويصل لنهائي كأس العرب.