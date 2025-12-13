The excitement and rivalry renew between the Saudi and Jordanian national teams when they meet the day after tomorrow (Monday) in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup 2025 currently taking place in Qatar. This match between the Green and the Nashama is the third in their history within the Arab Cup tournament, where the Saudi team previously won with a score of (4-0) in the 1985 edition, while the Jordanian team won by one goal to none in the 2021 edition.



The Saudi team qualified for the semi-finals after defeating Palestine with a score of 1/2 in the quarter-finals, while the Jordanian team advanced to the final four after winning against Iraq by one goal to none in the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup.



Previously, the two teams have met in 17 matches in various tournaments, during which the "Green" won 8 times, while the "Nashama" won 6 encounters, and there were 2 draws between the two teams. The Saudi team scored 19 goals against Jordan, while the Jordanian team netted 14 goals against Saudi Arabia.