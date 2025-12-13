تتجدد الإثارة والندية بين المنتخبين السعودي والأردني حينما يلتقيان بعد غد (الإثنين) في دور نصف النهائي بكأس العرب 2025 المقامة حالياً في قطر، وتعتبر المواجهة بين الأخضر والنشامى الثالثة في تاريخ مبارياتهما ضمن بطولة كأس العرب، حيث سبق أن حقق المنتخب السعودي الفوز بنتيجة (4-0) في نسخة 1985، فيما انتصر المنتخب الأردني بهدف دون رد في نسخة 2021.


وكان المنتخب السعودي تأهل لدور نصف النهائي بعد الانتصار على فلسطين بنتيجة 1/2 في دور ربع النهائي، فيما تأهل المنتخب الأردني لدور الأربعة بعد الفوز على العراق بهدف مقابل لا شيء في دور الثمانية بكأس العرب.


وسبق أن التقى المنتخبان في 17 مباراة ببطولات مختلفة، حيث حقق خلالها «الأخضر» الفوز 8 مرات، فيما كسب «النشامى» 6 مواجهات، وحضر التعادل بين المنتخبين في مباراتين، وسجل المنتخب السعودي 19 هدفاً في شباك الأردن، وسجل المنتخب الأردني 14 هدفاً في مرمى السعودية.