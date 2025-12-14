صدمت قضية مأساوية بلدة غادير في كسروان بلبنان، بعد العثور على جثة شاب يبلغ من العمر 19 عاماً مشنوقاً داخل منزله.

وتمكنت شعبة المعلومات من تحديد هوية الضحية، الذي تبيّن أنه شاب لبناني يدعى س. د. م، يبلغ من العمر نحو 19 عاماً.

وأظهرت التحريات أن سيارة فولكسفاغن وصلت إلى موقع العثور على الجثة فجر 14 نوفمبر، واتضح لاحقاً أنها تعود لوالدة الضحية، المدعوة ز. ع. ب، من مواليد 1990، وهي لبنانية صادرة بحقها مذكرة توقيف بجرم السرقة.

وجرى توقيفها في اليوم التالي داخل منزل صديقتها في بلدة الكورة شمال لبنان.

وخلال التحقيق، أفادت الموقوفة بأنها عند عودتها إلى منزلها في عمشيت بعد ظهر 13 نوفمبر وجدت ابنها مشنوقاً عند باب غرفته.

وقالت إنها أنزلته وتأكدت من وفاته ثم غادرت المنزل دون إبلاغ الجهات المختصة خشية توقيفها بسبب كونها مطلوبة للقضاء. وبعد منتصف الليل، عادت وطلبت مساعدة جيرانها في نقل الجثة إلى سيارتها بعد أن أوهمتهم بأنه يعاني نوبة صحية.

وتوجهت الأم إلى منطقة حريصا، حيث حاولت التخلص من الجثة في أحد الأحراج، لكنها لم تتمكن من رفعها، فتركتها على جانب الطريق قبل أن تنتقل للاختباء في منزل صديقتها التي لم تكن تعلم بما حدث.

وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق الموقوفة، وإحالتها إلى المرجع المختص بناءً على إشارة القضاء.