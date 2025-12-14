A tragic case shocked the town of Ghadeer in Kesrouan, Lebanon, after the body of a 19-year-old young man was found hanging inside his home.

The Information Branch was able to identify the victim, who turned out to be a Lebanese young man named S. D. M, approximately 19 years old.

Investigations revealed that a Volkswagen car arrived at the site where the body was found in the early hours of November 14, which later turned out to belong to the victim's mother, identified as Z. A. B, born in 1990, who has an arrest warrant issued against her for theft.

She was arrested the following day inside her friend's house in the Koura region of northern Lebanon.

During the investigation, the arrested woman stated that upon returning to her home in Amchit on the afternoon of November 13, she found her son hanging at the door of his room.

She said she brought him down and confirmed his death, then left the house without notifying the authorities for fear of being arrested due to her legal issues. After midnight, she returned and asked her neighbors for help in moving the body to her car, pretending that he was suffering from a health crisis.

The mother headed to the Harissa area, where she attempted to dispose of the body in one of the woods, but she was unable to lift it, so she left it by the roadside before going to hide in her friend's house, who was unaware of what had happened.

Legal actions were taken against the arrested woman, and she was referred to the competent authority based on the judicial directive.