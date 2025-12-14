The life of a young Syrian family in the city of Al-Bab in the Aleppo countryside turned into a tragedy after the discovery of their body in a deep well reaching 50 meters. Syrian Civil Defense teams managed to retrieve the body, amidst widespread sorrow in the city, while the relevant authorities began investigating the circumstances of the incident and the conditions of the fall.

This came after a complicated rescue operation during which the teams faced significant challenges due to the water level inside the well rising to about 10 meters.

The director of civil defense in the city, Mahmoud Abdan, stated in a comment to Syrian television that the teams moved immediately upon receiving the report regarding the girl's fall, heading to the site equipped with the necessary tools.

One of the volunteers was able to descend to the bottom and find the young woman, but she had already passed away before reaching her.

The circulated video of the retrieval operation sparked a wave of comments on social media platforms, where many called for imposing strict penalties and financial fines on the owners of uninsured wells, while others likened their dangers to war remnants and mines that are still widespread in large areas of Syria.