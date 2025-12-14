انقلبت حياة أسرة شابة سورية في مدينة الباب بريف حلب إلى مأساة بعد العثور على جثتها في بئر عميقة تصل إلى 50 متراً. وتمكنت فرق الدفاع المدني السوري من انتشال الجثة، وسط حزن واسع في المدينة، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة وظروف سقوطها.

جاء ذلك بعد عملية إنقاذ معقّدة واجهت خلالها الفرق تحديات كبيرة نتيجة ارتفاع منسوب المياه داخل البئر إلى نحو 10 أمتار.

وأوضح مدير الدفاع المدني في المدينة محمود عبدان، في تصريح لتلفزيون سورية، أن الفرق تحرّكت فور تلقيها البلاغ المتعلّق بسقوط الفتاة، حيث توجّهت إلى الموقع مجهّزة بالمعدات اللازمة.

وتمكّن أحد المتطوعين من النزول إلى القاع والعثور على الشابة، إلا أنها كانت قد فارقت الحياة قبل الوصول إليها.

وأثار الفيديو المتداول لعملية الانتشال موجةً من التعليقات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث طالب كثيرون بفرض عقوبات رادعة وغرامات مالية على مالكي الآبار غير المؤمّنة، فيما شبّه آخرون مخاطرها بالمخلفات الحربية والألغام التي ما زالت منتشرة في مناطق واسعة من سورية.