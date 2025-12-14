انقلبت حياة أسرة شابة سورية في مدينة الباب بريف حلب إلى مأساة بعد العثور على جثتها في بئر عميقة تصل إلى 50 متراً. وتمكنت فرق الدفاع المدني السوري من انتشال الجثة، وسط حزن واسع في المدينة، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيق في ملابسات الحادثة وظروف سقوطها.
جاء ذلك بعد عملية إنقاذ معقّدة واجهت خلالها الفرق تحديات كبيرة نتيجة ارتفاع منسوب المياه داخل البئر إلى نحو 10 أمتار.
وأوضح مدير الدفاع المدني في المدينة محمود عبدان، في تصريح لتلفزيون سورية، أن الفرق تحرّكت فور تلقيها البلاغ المتعلّق بسقوط الفتاة، حيث توجّهت إلى الموقع مجهّزة بالمعدات اللازمة.
وتمكّن أحد المتطوعين من النزول إلى القاع والعثور على الشابة، إلا أنها كانت قد فارقت الحياة قبل الوصول إليها.
وأثار الفيديو المتداول لعملية الانتشال موجةً من التعليقات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث طالب كثيرون بفرض عقوبات رادعة وغرامات مالية على مالكي الآبار غير المؤمّنة، فيما شبّه آخرون مخاطرها بالمخلفات الحربية والألغام التي ما زالت منتشرة في مناطق واسعة من سورية.
The life of a young Syrian family in the city of Al-Bab in the Aleppo countryside turned into a tragedy after the discovery of their body in a deep well reaching 50 meters. Syrian Civil Defense teams managed to retrieve the body, amidst widespread sorrow in the city, while the relevant authorities began investigating the circumstances of the incident and the conditions of the fall.
This came after a complicated rescue operation during which the teams faced significant challenges due to the water level inside the well rising to about 10 meters.
The director of civil defense in the city, Mahmoud Abdan, stated in a comment to Syrian television that the teams moved immediately upon receiving the report regarding the girl's fall, heading to the site equipped with the necessary tools.
One of the volunteers was able to descend to the bottom and find the young woman, but she had already passed away before reaching her.
The circulated video of the retrieval operation sparked a wave of comments on social media platforms, where many called for imposing strict penalties and financial fines on the owners of uninsured wells, while others likened their dangers to war remnants and mines that are still widespread in large areas of Syria.