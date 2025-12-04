تضع المملكة الرياضة في موقع متقدم من مسارات التنمية الجديدة، بوصفها قطاعاً قادراً على رفع جودة الحياة، وتوسيع المشاركة المجتمعية، وتشكيل بيئة أكثر نشاطاً وصحة للأجيال القادمة. ويؤكد تقرير الميزانية العامة لعام 2026 أن الرياضة أصبحت مشروعاً وطنياً تتقاطع أهدافه مع رؤية السعودية 2030، عبر تطوير منشآت حديثة، ودعم اتحادات الألعاب، وتوسيع قاعدة الممارسين في مختلف المناطق.


ويبرز التقرير الطموح المتصاعد للمملكة في استضافة بطولات كبرى، في مقدمتها كأس آسيا 2027 وكأس العالم 2034، اعتماداً على بنية تحتية تتقدم باستمرار وقدرات تنظيمية أثبتت حضورها في سلسلة الفعاليات الدولية التي شهدتها المملكة خلال الأعوام الماضية. وتعكس هذه الاستعدادات توجهاً يربط بين الرياضة وصورة المملكة الحديثة، ويعزز موقعها في المشهد الرياضي العالمي.


ويمضي قطاع الرياضات الإلكترونية في مسار موازٍ، مدفوعاً بنمو عالمي سريع ورؤية سعودية تستثمر في المستقبل الرقمي. ويشير التقرير إلى استضافة النسخة الأولى من الألعاب الأولمبية للرياضات الإلكترونية 2027، إضافة إلى تنظيم كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية في الرياض بشكل سنوي، ما يضع المملكة في مركز متقدم لهذه الصناعة الحديثة، ويمنح الشباب السعودي فرصاً تنافسية أوسع.


انفوجرافيك:


• الرياضة مسار وطني لرفع جودة الحياة


• تطوير منشآت حديثة في الأكاديميات الرياضية


• استعداد لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2027 وكأس العالم 2034


• استضافة الألعاب الأولمبية الإلكترونية 2027


• تنظيم كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية سنوياً


• المملكة مركز رياضي عالمي