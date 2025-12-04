The Kingdom places sports in an advanced position among the new development pathways, as a sector capable of enhancing the quality of life, expanding community participation, and creating a more active and healthy environment for future generations. The 2026 general budget report confirms that sports have become a national project whose goals intersect with Saudi Vision 2030, through the development of modern facilities, support for sports federations, and expanding the base of practitioners in various regions.



The report highlights the Kingdom's rising ambition to host major tournaments, foremost among them the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, relying on continuously advancing infrastructure and organizational capabilities that have proven their presence in the series of international events witnessed by the Kingdom in recent years. These preparations reflect a trend that links sports with the modern image of the Kingdom and enhances its position in the global sports scene.



The esports sector is progressing along a parallel path, driven by rapid global growth and a Saudi vision that invests in the digital future. The report indicates the hosting of the first edition of the Olympic Esports Games in 2027, in addition to organizing the Esports World Cup in Riyadh annually, positioning the Kingdom at the forefront of this modern industry and providing Saudi youth with broader competitive opportunities.



Infographic:



• Sports as a national pathway to enhance the quality of life



• Development of modern facilities in sports academies



• Readiness to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the FIFA World Cup 2034



• Hosting the Olympic Esports Games 2027



• Organizing the Esports World Cup annually



• The Kingdom as a global sports hub