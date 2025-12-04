Flamengo was crowned champion of the Brazilian football league after defeating Ceara with a clean goal scored by winger Samuel Lino at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, just 4 days after winning the Copa Libertadores title for the fourth time in their history against fellow Brazilian team Palmeiras.



Flamengo raised its points tally to 78, leading by 5 points over Palmeiras, with one round remaining.



This is the eighth title in the history of the most popular Brazilian club, following years 1980, 1982, 1983, 1992, 2019, 2019, and 2020, equaling Santos, while Palmeiras leads with 12 titles.



Only the clubs Santos in 1962 and 1963, Flamengo in 2019, and Botafogo in 2024 have succeeded in achieving both domestic and continental doubles in a single season.



Flamengo also became the first Brazilian club to win 4 titles in the Copa Libertadores, equivalent to the UEFA Champions League.



Flamengo's coach, Felipe Luis, expressed his "great pride" during the press conference, stating: "After a few years, the players will realize what they have accomplished. They are immortal."



In the packed Maracanã Stadium, "Fla" fans raised a huge banner that read "King of Cups" in celebration of the new title.



Lino (25 years old), who joined Flamengo this season from Atlético Madrid for a record fee of 31.6 million euros, scored the winning goal in the 38th minute after a through ball from Colombian Jorge Carrascal.



Lino said: "This shows how resilient I am. I fight all the time, and I struggle, not just during this match, but in my career and in my daily life." He added: "Scoring the winning goal for the title makes me happy."



Palmeiras' victory over Atlético Mineiro 3-0 did not prevent Flamengo's crowning, while the coach of the former, Portuguese Abel Ferreira, was quick to congratulate the winners, saying, "A great group and a great coach."



Flamengo's season is not over yet, as they face Mexican club Cruz Azul, the CONCACAF champion, on Wednesday in the Intercontinental Cup.



The winner of this match will play against Egyptian club Pyramids, the African champion, for a spot in the final against French club Paris Saint-Germain, the European champion, on December 17 in Doha.