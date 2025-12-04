توّج فلامنجو بطلا للدوري البرازيلي لكرة القدم، بفوزه على سيارا، بهدف نظيف سجله الجناح سامويل لينو، على ملعب ماراكانا في ريو دي جانيرو، بعد 4 أيام من إحرازه لقب مسابقة كوبا ليبرتادوريس للمرة الرابعة في تاريخه على حساب مواطنه بالميراس.


ورفع فلامنجو رصيده إلى 78 نقطة متقدما بفارق 5 نقاط عن بالميراس، قبل جولة من النهاية.


وهذا هو اللقب الثامن في تاريخ أكثر الأندية البرازيلية شعبية بعد أعوام 1980 و1982 و1983 و1992 و2019 و2019 و2020، ليتساوى مع سانتوس، فيما يتقدم عليهما بالميراس بـ 12 لقبا.


وحدها أندية سانتوس عامي 1962 و1963، وفلامنجو عام 2019، وبوتافوجو عام 2024، نجحت في تحقيق الثنائية المحلية والقارية في موسم واحد.


كما بات فلامنجو أوّل ناد برازيلي يحرز 4 ألقاب في كوبا ليبرتادوريس المعادلة لمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.


وقال مدرب فلامنجو فيليبي لويس معربا عن «فخره الشديد» خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «بعد بضع سنوات، سيدرك اللاعبون ما أنجزوه. هم خالدون».


وفي ملعب ماراكانا المكتظ، رفع مشجعو «فلا» لافتة ضخمة كُتب عليها «ملك الكؤوس» احتفالا باللقب الجديد.


وسجل لينو (25 عاما) المنضم إلى فلامنجو هذا الموسم قادما من أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني مقابل مبلغ قياسي بلغ 31.6 مليون يورو، هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 38 بعد تمريرة بينية من الكولومبي خورخي كاراسكال.


وقال لينو: «هذا يُظهر مدى صمودي. أقاتل طوال الوقت، وأُكافح، ليس فقط خلال هذه المباراة، بل في مسيرتي وفي حياتي اليومية». وأضاف: «تسجيل هدف الفوز باللقب يُسعدني».


ولم يحل فوز بالميراس على أتلتيكو مينيرو 3-0 دون تتويج فلامنجو، في حين سارع مدرب الأول البرتغالي أبيل فيريرا لتهنئة الفائز، قائلا «مجموعة رائعة ومدرب رائع».


ولم ينته موسم فلامنجو الذي يواجه الأربعاء في كأس إنتركونتيننتال كروس أزول المكسيكي المتوج بطلا لكونكاكاف.


ويلعب الفائز من هذه المباراة مع بيراميدز المصري، بطل أفريقيا، على مقعد في المباراة النهائية بمواجهة باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، بطل أوروبا، في 17 ديسمبر في الدوحة.