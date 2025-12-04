توّج فلامنجو بطلا للدوري البرازيلي لكرة القدم، بفوزه على سيارا، بهدف نظيف سجله الجناح سامويل لينو، على ملعب ماراكانا في ريو دي جانيرو، بعد 4 أيام من إحرازه لقب مسابقة كوبا ليبرتادوريس للمرة الرابعة في تاريخه على حساب مواطنه بالميراس.
ورفع فلامنجو رصيده إلى 78 نقطة متقدما بفارق 5 نقاط عن بالميراس، قبل جولة من النهاية.
وهذا هو اللقب الثامن في تاريخ أكثر الأندية البرازيلية شعبية بعد أعوام 1980 و1982 و1983 و1992 و2019 و2019 و2020، ليتساوى مع سانتوس، فيما يتقدم عليهما بالميراس بـ 12 لقبا.
وحدها أندية سانتوس عامي 1962 و1963، وفلامنجو عام 2019، وبوتافوجو عام 2024، نجحت في تحقيق الثنائية المحلية والقارية في موسم واحد.
كما بات فلامنجو أوّل ناد برازيلي يحرز 4 ألقاب في كوبا ليبرتادوريس المعادلة لمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وقال مدرب فلامنجو فيليبي لويس معربا عن «فخره الشديد» خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «بعد بضع سنوات، سيدرك اللاعبون ما أنجزوه. هم خالدون».
وفي ملعب ماراكانا المكتظ، رفع مشجعو «فلا» لافتة ضخمة كُتب عليها «ملك الكؤوس» احتفالا باللقب الجديد.
وسجل لينو (25 عاما) المنضم إلى فلامنجو هذا الموسم قادما من أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني مقابل مبلغ قياسي بلغ 31.6 مليون يورو، هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 38 بعد تمريرة بينية من الكولومبي خورخي كاراسكال.
وقال لينو: «هذا يُظهر مدى صمودي. أقاتل طوال الوقت، وأُكافح، ليس فقط خلال هذه المباراة، بل في مسيرتي وفي حياتي اليومية». وأضاف: «تسجيل هدف الفوز باللقب يُسعدني».
ولم يحل فوز بالميراس على أتلتيكو مينيرو 3-0 دون تتويج فلامنجو، في حين سارع مدرب الأول البرتغالي أبيل فيريرا لتهنئة الفائز، قائلا «مجموعة رائعة ومدرب رائع».
ولم ينته موسم فلامنجو الذي يواجه الأربعاء في كأس إنتركونتيننتال كروس أزول المكسيكي المتوج بطلا لكونكاكاف.
ويلعب الفائز من هذه المباراة مع بيراميدز المصري، بطل أفريقيا، على مقعد في المباراة النهائية بمواجهة باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، بطل أوروبا، في 17 ديسمبر في الدوحة.
Flamengo was crowned champion of the Brazilian football league after defeating Ceara with a clean goal scored by winger Samuel Lino at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, just 4 days after winning the Copa Libertadores title for the fourth time in their history against fellow Brazilian team Palmeiras.
Flamengo raised its points tally to 78, leading by 5 points over Palmeiras, with one round remaining.
This is the eighth title in the history of the most popular Brazilian club, following years 1980, 1982, 1983, 1992, 2019, 2019, and 2020, equaling Santos, while Palmeiras leads with 12 titles.
Only the clubs Santos in 1962 and 1963, Flamengo in 2019, and Botafogo in 2024 have succeeded in achieving both domestic and continental doubles in a single season.
Flamengo also became the first Brazilian club to win 4 titles in the Copa Libertadores, equivalent to the UEFA Champions League.
Flamengo's coach, Felipe Luis, expressed his "great pride" during the press conference, stating: "After a few years, the players will realize what they have accomplished. They are immortal."
In the packed Maracanã Stadium, "Fla" fans raised a huge banner that read "King of Cups" in celebration of the new title.
Lino (25 years old), who joined Flamengo this season from Atlético Madrid for a record fee of 31.6 million euros, scored the winning goal in the 38th minute after a through ball from Colombian Jorge Carrascal.
Lino said: "This shows how resilient I am. I fight all the time, and I struggle, not just during this match, but in my career and in my daily life." He added: "Scoring the winning goal for the title makes me happy."
Palmeiras' victory over Atlético Mineiro 3-0 did not prevent Flamengo's crowning, while the coach of the former, Portuguese Abel Ferreira, was quick to congratulate the winners, saying, "A great group and a great coach."
Flamengo's season is not over yet, as they face Mexican club Cruz Azul, the CONCACAF champion, on Wednesday in the Intercontinental Cup.
The winner of this match will play against Egyptian club Pyramids, the African champion, for a spot in the final against French club Paris Saint-Germain, the European champion, on December 17 in Doha.