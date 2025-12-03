The Qatar national football team will meet its Syrian counterpart tomorrow (Thursday) in a match expected to be exciting in the second round of the group stage of the Arab Cup.



The match carries a decisive character for both sides, especially in light of the varying results achieved by the two teams in the first round.



The Qatar team enters the match burdened by a surprising loss to Palestine by a single goal, and it seeks to renew its hopes and achieve its first victory in this edition, while the Syrian team enters the encounter with high morale after its valuable win over Tunisia (1-0), placing it early in the lead of the group.



The last four official encounters between the two teams have seen a slight advantage for the Qatari team, which has won twice, while Syria has won once, and another match ended in a draw.