يلتقي منتخب قطر لكرة القدم مع نظيره السوري، غداً (الخميس)، في مواجهة يتوقع أن تكون مثيرة في الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الأولى ببطولة كأس العرب.


وتحمل المباراة طابعاً مصيرياً لكل طرف، خصوصاً في ظل النتائج المتباينة التي حققها المنتخبان في الجولة الأولى.


ويدخل منتخب قطر اللقاء وهو مثقل بخسارة مفاجئة أمام فلسطين بهدف نظيف، ويسعى لتجديد آماله وتحقيق أول انتصار له في هذه النسخة، في حين يدخل منتخب سورية المواجهة بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه الثمين على تونس (1-0)، ليضع قدماً في صدارة المجموعة مبكراً.


وكانت آخر أربع مواجهات رسمية بين المنتخبين شهدت تفوقاً طفيفاً للمنتخب القطري، الذي فاز مرتين، فيما فازت سوريةا مرة، وانتهت مواجهة أخرى بالتعادل.