يلتقي منتخب قطر لكرة القدم مع نظيره السوري، غداً (الخميس)، في مواجهة يتوقع أن تكون مثيرة في الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الأولى ببطولة كأس العرب.
وتحمل المباراة طابعاً مصيرياً لكل طرف، خصوصاً في ظل النتائج المتباينة التي حققها المنتخبان في الجولة الأولى.
ويدخل منتخب قطر اللقاء وهو مثقل بخسارة مفاجئة أمام فلسطين بهدف نظيف، ويسعى لتجديد آماله وتحقيق أول انتصار له في هذه النسخة، في حين يدخل منتخب سورية المواجهة بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه الثمين على تونس (1-0)، ليضع قدماً في صدارة المجموعة مبكراً.
وكانت آخر أربع مواجهات رسمية بين المنتخبين شهدت تفوقاً طفيفاً للمنتخب القطري، الذي فاز مرتين، فيما فازت سوريةا مرة، وانتهت مواجهة أخرى بالتعادل.
The Qatar national football team will meet its Syrian counterpart tomorrow (Thursday) in a match expected to be exciting in the second round of the group stage of the Arab Cup.
The match carries a decisive character for both sides, especially in light of the varying results achieved by the two teams in the first round.
The Qatar team enters the match burdened by a surprising loss to Palestine by a single goal, and it seeks to renew its hopes and achieve its first victory in this edition, while the Syrian team enters the encounter with high morale after its valuable win over Tunisia (1-0), placing it early in the lead of the group.
The last four official encounters between the two teams have seen a slight advantage for the Qatari team, which has won twice, while Syria has won once, and another match ended in a draw.