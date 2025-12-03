The Spanish coach of the Syrian national team, José Lana, who achieved a surprise victory over Tunisia in his opening match at the Arab Cup, stated that anything is possible in football, confirming that his team is capable of winning against Qatar, the Asian champion in the last two editions and the host of the tournament, tomorrow (Thursday).



He added in a press conference today (Wednesday): "The Qatari national team is strong and has very distinguished players, but in football, anything is possible, and we will see what happens tomorrow. We are waiting for today's training to determine the team's shape for the next match, and I trust the players' ability to give their best."



Meanwhile, Syrian national team player Simon Amin is counting on the audience's presence to support the team tomorrow, saying: "We are happy with the victory over Tunisia, but we must focus on the upcoming matches, especially against the host team Qatar, which will try to compensate for the loss against Palestine in the opening match. We want to take advantage of the large audience from our community in Qatar, and we will strive to draw energy from this support."