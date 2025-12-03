قال مدرب منتخب سورية الإسباني خوسيه لانا، الذي حقق مفاجأة بالفوز على تونس في مباراته الافتتاحية بكأس العرب، إن كل شيء وارد في كرة القدم، مؤكدا أن فريقه قادر على الفوز على منتخب قطر، بطل آسيا في النسختين الماضيتين، ومستضيف البطولة، غدا (الخميس).


وأضاف في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم (الأربعاء): «منتخب قطر قوي، ويملك لاعبين مميزين للغاية، لكن في كرة القدم كل شيء ممكن، وسنرى ما سيحدث غدا. ننتظر تدريبات اليوم لتحديد شكل الفريق للمباراة القادمة، وأثق بقدرة اللاعبين على تقديم أفضل ما لديهم».


فيما يعول لاعب منتخب سورية سيمون أمين على الحضور الجماهيري لدعم الفريق غدا، وقال: «نحن سعداء بالفوز على تونس، لكن علينا التركيز على المباريات القادمة، خصوصا أمام منتخب قطر المستضيف الذي سيُحاول تعويض الخسارة أمام فلسطين في المباراة الافتتاحية. نرغب في الاستفادة من الحضور الجماهيري الكبير لجاليتنا في قطر، وسنسعى للحصول على الطاقة من هذه المؤازرة».