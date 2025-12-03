The defending champion of the previous edition of the Arab Cup, the Algerian national team, stumbled in its first match of the current tournament against Sudan, and was forced to defend for a draw after finishing the second half with 10 players, in the match that took place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium during the opening of the first round of Group D.



The match saw the Algerian team shine, imposing its rhythm from the early minutes, and it nearly opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a precise ball sent by Mohamed Khasaf towards the penalty area. Sofiane Bendebka threw himself at it from an ideal position, but his header went wide of the goal. The Algerian pressure continued with a quick counterattack led by Adel Boulbina, who found himself face to face with goalkeeper Mohamed Nour Abouja, but the latter excelled in brilliantly averting the danger.



Only moments later, Sofiane Bendebka managed to create another opportunity when he passed a stunning through ball to Ridouane Berkan inside the area, but Abouja continued his brilliance and thwarted the decisive attempt. In a scene that changed the dynamics of the half, Adam Ounas received a second yellow card in stoppage time, leaving Algeria with 10 players as the first half ended.



At the beginning of the second half, the scene changed completely, and the "Falcons of the Jedian" became the more proactive side, taking advantage of their numerical superiority, laying siege to the Algerian defense in search of a goal that would change the course of the match. The danger gradually increased until the most critical moment came midway through the half, when the ball was set up inside the area in front of Abdelraouf, who unleashed a powerful shot that hit the side netting, in a moment that held the breath of the Algerian fans in Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.



The Sudanese team continued to apply pressure in the last quarter of an hour without managing to create real opportunities, while the Algerian team relied on counterattacks. Despite attempts from both sides, the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.