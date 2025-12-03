تعثر بطل النسخة السابقة لكأس العرب منتخب الجزائر في أول لقاءاته في البطولة الحالية أمام السودان، بل اضطر للدفاع عن نقطة التعادل بعدما أكمل الشوط الثاني بـ10 لاعبين، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب أحمد بن علي في افتتاحية لقاءات الجولة الأولى للمجموعة الرابعة.


وشهد اللقاء تألق منتخب الجزائر الذي فرض إيقاعه منذ الدقائق الأولى، وكاد يفتتح التسجيل في الدقيقة الـ10 بعد كرة متقنة أرسلها محمد خاسف نحو منطقة الجزاء، ارتمى لها سفيان بن دبكة من وضع مثالي، لكن رأسيته مرت بعيدا عن المرمى. وتواصل الضغط الجزائري بهجمة مرتدة سريعة قادها عادل بولبينة الذي وجد نفسه وجها لوجه مع الحارس محمد النور ابوجا، غير أن الأخير تألق في إبعاد الخطر ببراعة.


ولم تمر سوى لحظات حتى نجح سفيان بن دبكة في صناعة فرصة أخرى، حين مرّر كرة بينية مذهلة إلى رضوان بركان داخل المنطقة، إلا أن ابوجا واصل تألقه وأحبط المحاولة الحاسمة. وفي مشهد قلب ملامح الشوط، تلقى آدم وناس بطاقة صفراء ثانية في الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع، ليترك الجزائر بـ10 لاعبين مع صافرة نهاية الشوط.


مع بداية الشوط الثاني، تغيّر المشهد بالكامل، وتحول منتخب «صقور الجديان» إلى الطرف الأكثر مبادرة مستفيدا من التفوق العددي، فارضا حصاره على دفاع الجزائر بحثا عن هدف يغيّر ملامح المباراة. وبدأت الخطورة تتصاعد تدريجيا حتى جاءت أخطر اللحظات في منتصف الشوط، عندما تهيأت الكرة داخل المنطقة أمام عبدالرؤوف، فأطلق تصويبة قوية ارتطمت بالشباك الجانبية، في لحظة حبست أنفاس الجماهير الجزائرية في ملعب أحمد بن علي المونديالي.


واصل منتخب السودان الضغط في الربع ساعة الأخيرة دون أن ينجح في صناعة فرص حقيقية، فيما اكتفى منتخب الجزائر بالاعتماد على المرتدات. ورغم المحاولات من الجانبين، بقيت النتيجة على حالها حتى صافرة النهاية.