قدّم مهاجم المنتخب السعودي فراس البريكان فصلا جديدا من خلال تألقه وحضوره الهجومي بقميص «الأخضر» عقب هز شباك المنتخب العماني بالهدف الأول للمنتخب السعودي اللقاء الذي انتهى لصالح «الأخضر» بنتيجة 1/2، بملعب المدينة التعليمية ضمن مباريات الجولة الأولى في دور المجموعات بكأس العرب «فيفا» 2025.
ويمتلك البريكان سجلًا مميزًا مع المنتخب السعودي، إذ خاض 62 مباراة، سجّل خلالها 14 هدفًا وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة، ليصل إجمالي مساهماته الهجومية إلى 18 مساهمة مباشرة.
وجاء هدف البريكان في مرمى عمان بأسلوب رائع، بعد عرضية متقنة من سالم الدوسري، ارتقى لها البريكان برأسية قوية أسكنت الكرة الشباك، مؤكّدًا تطوّر مستواه وثباته الهجومي مع «الأخضر».
The Saudi national team striker, Firas Al-Buraikan, has opened a new chapter with his remarkable performance and offensive presence in the "Green" jersey after scoring the first goal for the Saudi team against the Omani national team in a match that ended in favor of the "Green" with a score of 1/2, at the Education City Stadium as part of the first round of the group stage in the Arab Cup "FIFA" 2025.
Al-Buraikan has an impressive record with the Saudi national team, having played 62 matches, during which he scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists, bringing his total offensive contributions to 18 direct contributions.
Al-Buraikan's goal against Oman came in a wonderful style, following a precise cross from Salem Al-Dawsari, which Al-Buraikan met with a powerful header that found the back of the net, confirming his development and offensive consistency with the "Green."