قدّم مهاجم المنتخب السعودي فراس البريكان فصلا جديدا من خلال تألقه وحضوره الهجومي بقميص «الأخضر» عقب هز شباك المنتخب العماني بالهدف الأول للمنتخب السعودي اللقاء الذي انتهى لصالح «الأخضر» بنتيجة 1/2، بملعب المدينة التعليمية ضمن مباريات الجولة الأولى في دور المجموعات بكأس العرب «فيفا» 2025.


ويمتلك البريكان سجلًا مميزًا مع المنتخب السعودي، إذ خاض 62 مباراة، سجّل خلالها 14 هدفًا وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة، ليصل إجمالي مساهماته الهجومية إلى 18 مساهمة مباشرة.


وجاء هدف البريكان في مرمى عمان بأسلوب رائع، بعد عرضية متقنة من سالم الدوسري، ارتقى لها البريكان برأسية قوية أسكنت الكرة الشباك، مؤكّدًا تطوّر مستواه وثباته الهجومي مع «الأخضر».