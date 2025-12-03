The Saudi national team striker, Firas Al-Buraikan, has opened a new chapter with his remarkable performance and offensive presence in the "Green" jersey after scoring the first goal for the Saudi team against the Omani national team in a match that ended in favor of the "Green" with a score of 1/2, at the Education City Stadium as part of the first round of the group stage in the Arab Cup "FIFA" 2025.



Al-Buraikan has an impressive record with the Saudi national team, having played 62 matches, during which he scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists, bringing his total offensive contributions to 18 direct contributions.



Al-Buraikan's goal against Oman came in a wonderful style, following a precise cross from Salem Al-Dawsari, which Al-Buraikan met with a powerful header that found the back of the net, confirming his development and offensive consistency with the "Green."