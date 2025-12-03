The head coach of the Kuwait national team, Helio Sousa, described the match against the Egypt national team at the start of their journey in the current edition of the Arab Cup as a tough game.



He said: "The match was difficult, and it could have been better, but the opponent was strong, and we could have achieved more and scored a second goal."



Sousa pointed out that the turning point occurred when one of his team's attacks resulted in a penalty kick, which the Egyptian team capitalized on to equalize the score, clearly indicating a missed opportunity.



He continued: "We played well and took the lead with a goal against Egypt, and we could have scored a second goal, but it turned into a penalty from which they equalized. We are looking forward to winning in the upcoming matches and qualifying for the quarter-finals."



Helio Sousa concluded his statements by emphasizing the "Blue's" desire to make up for this result in the upcoming matches and to work on achieving the necessary victories to ensure qualification for the quarter-finals of the tournament.