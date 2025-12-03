وصف المدير الفني لمنتخب الكويت هيليو سوزا المواجهة التي جمعتهم بمنتخب مصر في مستهل مشوارهم بالنسخة الحالية من كأس العرب بالمباراة الصعبة.


وقال سوزا: «المباراة كانت صعبة وكان بالإمكان أفضل مما كان، ولكن الخصم كان قوياً وكان بمقدورنا تحقيق المزيد وتسجيل الهدف الثاني».


وأشار سوزا إلى أن التحول حدث عندما ارتدت إحدى هجمات فريقه بركلة جزاء، استغلها المنتخب المصري ليعادل النتيجة، في إشارة واضحة إلى الفرصة الضائعة.


وتابع: لعبنا بشكل جيد وتقدمنا بهدف أمام مصر وكان بإمكاننا تسجيل الهدف الثاني لكنها ارتدت بركلة جزاء تعادلوا منها، نتطلع لتحقيق الفوز في المباريات القادمة والتأهل لربع النهائي.


واختتم هيليو سوزا تصريحاته بالتأكيد على تطلع «الأزرق» لتعويض هذه النتيجة في اللقاءات القادمة، والعمل على تحقيق الانتصارات اللازمة لضمان التأهل إلى الدور ربع النهائي من البطولة.