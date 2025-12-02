The young international defender Walid Al-Ahmad proved the reading of the Saudi national team coach Hervé Renard when he granted him the confidence and the great opportunity to include him as a starting player during the "Green" team's match against the Omani "Red" in the opening of their journey in the Arab Cup competitions held in the Qatari capital (Doha).



Walid succeeded in delivering a very impressive performance throughout the 90 minutes he played on the green pitch, showcasing his high technical abilities, stability, and ability to confront and stand against the Omani attack.



Al-Ahmad received a rating of 7.5 in the match and was a formidable barrier against the wave of Omani attacks, preventing them from getting close to the "Green" team's goal, notably stopping the most dangerous attack in the 86th minute when he expertly prevented an Omani striker from getting the ball, which led him to trend on the social media platform "X," and the young defender received widespread praise for his high performance.



Al-Ahmad against Oman



Played: 90 minutes



Rating: 7.5



Passes in the final third: 8



Backward passes: 2



Accurate passes: 78%



Long passes: 25%



Ball touches: 59



Fouls won: 2



Dribbled past: 0



Possession lost: 10



Clearances: 7



Interceptions: 3



Successful tackles: 100%



Aerial duels: 67%



Ground duels: 100%