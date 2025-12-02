أثبت المدافع الدولي الشاب وليد الأحمد قراءة المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد عندما منحه الثقة والفرصة الكبيرة للزج به كلاعب أساسي خلال مواجهة «الأخضر» أمام «الأحمر» العماني ضمن استهلالية مشواره بمنافسات كأس العرب المقامة فعالياتها في العاصمة القطرية (الدوحة).


ونجح المدافع الدولي وليد في تقديم مستوى مميز جداً طيلة الـ90 دقيقة التي خاضها داخل المستطيل الأخضر، من خلال الإمكانات الفنية العالية والثبات والتصدي والوقوف أمام خط الهجوم العماني.


وحصد الأحمد تقييم 7.5 في المباراة وكان سداً منيعاً لسيل الهجمات العمانية ومنعهم من الاقتراب من شباك «الأخضر» متصدياً لأخطر الهجمات عند الدقيقة 86 بعدما نجح في منع مهاجم عمان من الحصول على الكرة بطريقة احترافية عالية، تصدر من خلالها الوسم عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X» ولاقى المدافع الشاب اشادات واسعة على أدائه العالي.


الأحمد أمام عمان


لعب: 90 دقيقة


التقييم: 7.5


تمريرات داخل الثلث الأخير: 8


تمريرات خلفية: 2


تمريرات صحيحة: 78%


تمريرات طويلة: 25%


لمس الكرة: 59


حصل على أخطاء: 2


تمت مراوغته: 0


فقد الاستحواذ: 10


تشتيت الكرة: 7


اعتراضات: 3


تدخلات ناجحة: 100%


التحامات هوائية: 67%


التحامات أرضية: 100%