أثبت المدافع الدولي الشاب وليد الأحمد قراءة المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد عندما منحه الثقة والفرصة الكبيرة للزج به كلاعب أساسي خلال مواجهة «الأخضر» أمام «الأحمر» العماني ضمن استهلالية مشواره بمنافسات كأس العرب المقامة فعالياتها في العاصمة القطرية (الدوحة).
ونجح المدافع الدولي وليد في تقديم مستوى مميز جداً طيلة الـ90 دقيقة التي خاضها داخل المستطيل الأخضر، من خلال الإمكانات الفنية العالية والثبات والتصدي والوقوف أمام خط الهجوم العماني.
وحصد الأحمد تقييم 7.5 في المباراة وكان سداً منيعاً لسيل الهجمات العمانية ومنعهم من الاقتراب من شباك «الأخضر» متصدياً لأخطر الهجمات عند الدقيقة 86 بعدما نجح في منع مهاجم عمان من الحصول على الكرة بطريقة احترافية عالية، تصدر من خلالها الوسم عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X» ولاقى المدافع الشاب اشادات واسعة على أدائه العالي.
الأحمد أمام عمان
لعب: 90 دقيقة
التقييم: 7.5
تمريرات داخل الثلث الأخير: 8
تمريرات خلفية: 2
تمريرات صحيحة: 78%
تمريرات طويلة: 25%
لمس الكرة: 59
حصل على أخطاء: 2
تمت مراوغته: 0
فقد الاستحواذ: 10
تشتيت الكرة: 7
اعتراضات: 3
تدخلات ناجحة: 100%
التحامات هوائية: 67%
التحامات أرضية: 100%
The young international defender Walid Al-Ahmad proved the reading of the Saudi national team coach Hervé Renard when he granted him the confidence and the great opportunity to include him as a starting player during the "Green" team's match against the Omani "Red" in the opening of their journey in the Arab Cup competitions held in the Qatari capital (Doha).
Walid succeeded in delivering a very impressive performance throughout the 90 minutes he played on the green pitch, showcasing his high technical abilities, stability, and ability to confront and stand against the Omani attack.
Al-Ahmad received a rating of 7.5 in the match and was a formidable barrier against the wave of Omani attacks, preventing them from getting close to the "Green" team's goal, notably stopping the most dangerous attack in the 86th minute when he expertly prevented an Omani striker from getting the ball, which led him to trend on the social media platform "X," and the young defender received widespread praise for his high performance.
Al-Ahmad against Oman
Played: 90 minutes
Rating: 7.5
Passes in the final third: 8
Backward passes: 2
Accurate passes: 78%
Long passes: 25%
Ball touches: 59
Fouls won: 2
Dribbled past: 0
Possession lost: 10
Clearances: 7
Interceptions: 3
Successful tackles: 100%
Aerial duels: 67%
Ground duels: 100%