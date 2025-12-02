رصدت «عكاظ» المشجع القطري عبدالله عيد الرمالي برفقة عدد من أصدقائه وهم يوثّقون رحلتهم نحو ملعب مباراة السعودية وعُمان، مؤكدين دعمهم الكامل للمنتخب السعودي في البطولة، وحرصهم على استمرار حضوره حتى المراحل المتقدمة.


وقال الرمالي لـ«عكاظ» إن وجود المنتخب السعودي «يمثل قوة إضافية للبطولة» وإن خروجه «يفقد المنافسات أحد أهم جماهيرها في المنطقة»، مشيراً إلى أن البطولة على أرض قطر تكتسب زخمها من حضور الجماهير السعودية التي وصفها بـ«الأكثر تأثيراً وحيوية».


وأضاف أن المشجعين القطريين يرون في استمرار المنتخب السعودي عنصراً يرفع المستوى الفني ويعزز الحضور الجماهيري، لافتاً إلى أن رحلة التشجيع التي يقوم بها مع أصدقائه تؤكد تقدير الجمهور القطري للمنتخب السعودي ومكانته في المنطقة.


وشدد الرمالي على أن التفاعل الجماهيري بين البلدين «يعكس روحاً رياضية متقدمة» ويؤسس لصورة مشرفة للبطولات الخليجية والعربية التي تجمع جماهير المنطقة في مشهد واحد.


وتواصل الجماهير القطرية توافدها نحو الملاعب دعماً للمنتخب السعودي في مشواره، في تأكيد على أن المنافسة ترتفع قيمتها بوجوده، وأن حضوره يمثل إضافة حقيقية لقوة البطولة ووهجها الجماهيري.