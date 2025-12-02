“Okaz” monitored the Qatari fan Abdullah Eid Al-Rammali along with a number of his friends as they documented their journey to the stadium for the match between Saudi Arabia and Oman, confirming their full support for the Saudi national team in the tournament and their eagerness for its continued presence in the advanced stages.



Al-Rammali told “Okaz” that the presence of the Saudi national team “represents an additional strength for the tournament” and that its exit “would deprive the competitions of one of its most important fan bases in the region,” pointing out that the tournament in Qatar gains momentum from the presence of Saudi fans, whom he described as “the most influential and vibrant.”



He added that Qatari fans see the continued presence of the Saudi national team as a factor that raises the technical level and enhances the fan presence, noting that the cheering journey he is undertaking with his friends confirms the Qatari audience's appreciation for the Saudi national team and its status in the region.



Al-Rammali emphasized that the fan interaction between the two countries “reflects an advanced sports spirit” and establishes an honorable image for the Gulf and Arab tournaments that bring together the region's fans in a single scene.



Qatari fans continue to flock to the stadiums in support of the Saudi national team in its journey, confirming that the value of the competition rises with its presence and that its attendance represents a real addition to the strength of the tournament and its fanfare.