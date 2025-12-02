أجرى المنتخب الوطني السعودي تحت 23 عاماً اليوم حصته التدريبية ضمن معسكره الإعدادي في الدمام، المقام تحضيراً لبطولة كأس الخليج تحت 23 عاماً 2025 في قطر.


وأدى لاعبو الأخضر تدريباتهم تحت إشراف المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو والجهاز الفني المساعد، تركزت على الجوانب التكتيكية وتنظيم خطوط اللعب، تلا ذلك مران على الكرات الثابتة.


وتغادر بعثة المنتخب الوطني تحت 23 عاماً غداً إلى العاصمة القطرية الدوحة استعداداً لبطولة كأس الخليج، ومن المقرر أن يدشّن «الأخضر» مشواره فيها بمواجهة منتخب البحرين يوم الجمعة 5 ديسمبر، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الأولى التي تضم إلى جانب «أخضر 23» منتخبات قطر، والبحرين، والكويت.