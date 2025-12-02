The Saudi national team under 23 years old conducted its training session today as part of its preparatory camp in Dammam, held in preparation for the Gulf Cup under 23 years old 2025 in Qatar.



The players of the Green team performed their training under the supervision of Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio and the assistant coaching staff, focusing on tactical aspects and organizing lines of play, followed by training on set pieces.



The delegation of the national team under 23 years old will depart tomorrow to the Qatari capital, Doha, in preparation for the Gulf Cup. The "Green" is scheduled to kick off its journey by facing the Bahrain national team on Friday, December 5, as part of the first group, which includes alongside "Green 23" the teams of Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.