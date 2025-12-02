The star of the Egyptian national team, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet," praised the leading role of the State of Qatar in enhancing the status of Arab sports on the global stage, with its hosting of the Arab Cup.



He stated that the Arab Cup is a special tournament and that it is a great honor for Egypt to participate in this prestigious sporting event, as each match represents an opportunity to showcase the strength of the Egyptian national team.



He added: "The world witnessed Qatar's exceptional capabilities during the hosting of the 2022 World Cup, which was a historic achievement not just for Qatar, but for the entire region. Today, eyes are once again on Doha with the hosting of the Arab Cup, where Arab football will take center stage in the region on a global platform." Trezeguet, who has participated in 86 international matches and scored 22 goals for the national team, said: "There is no feeling that compares to wearing the national team jersey amidst the cheers of millions of fans, and playing for Egypt is a great responsibility and honor. I am confident that the players will give their all to make the fans happy in the Arab Cup 2025."

He continued: "Playing in Qatar is an exceptional experience for any player. Competing in stadiums that hosted the World Cup adds extra value to the tournament, and the modern sports infrastructure in Qatar is a key factor in supporting players' performance and success."



It is worth noting that Trezeguet began his international career with the Egyptian national team in 2014 and contributed to his country's reaching the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2017 and 2023. He also delivered a remarkable performance in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, scoring 5 goals that helped Egypt qualify for the tournament. He has had notable professional experiences with European clubs, including Aston Villa in England, as well as with Al Rayyan in Qatar.



The draw for the Arab Cup 2025 placed the Egyptian national team in Group C alongside the teams of Jordan, the UAE, and Kuwait, as the team aims to improve its position compared to the previous edition, where it finished fourth after a strong match that ended in penalties against Qatar in the 2021 edition.



The Pharaohs will begin their journey today with a match against their Kuwaiti counterpart at the iconic Lusail Stadium, which witnessed the historic final of the 2022 World Cup.