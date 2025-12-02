أشاد نجم المنتخب المصري محمود حسن «تريزيجيه» بالدور الريادي لدولة قطر في تعزيز مكانة الرياضة العربية على الساحة العالمية، مع استضافتها بطولة كأس العرب.


وقال نجم النادي الأهلي المصري أن كأس العرب بطولة مميزة، وأنه شرف كبير لمصر المشاركة في هذا المحفل الرياضي العريق، إذ تشكل كل مباراة فرصة لإبراز قوة المنتخب المصري.


وأضاف: «شاهد العالم قدرات قطر الاستثنائية خلال استضافة كأس العالم 2022، وكان ذلك إنجازاً تاريخياً ليس لقطر فحسب، بل للمنطقة بأسرها. واليوم، تعود الأنظار مجدداً إلى الدوحة مع استضافة كأس العرب، إذ ستتصدر الكرة العربية المشهد في المنطقة على منصة عالمية، وقال تريزيجيه، الذي شارك في 86 مباراة دولية وسجل 22 هدفاً بقميص المنتخب: «لا يوجد شعور يضاهي ارتداء قميص المنتخب وسط هتافات ملايين المشجعين، واللعب باسم مصر مسؤولية وشرف كبير، وأنا على يقين أن اللاعبين سيقدمون كل ما لديهم لإسعاد المشجعين في كأس العرب 2025».

وتابع: «اللعب في قطر تجربة استثنائية لأي لاعب. خوض المباريات في استادات احتضنت كأس العالم يمنح البطولة قيمة إضافية، كما أن البنية التحتية الرياضية الحديثة في قطر تشكل عاملاً أساسياً في دعم أداء اللاعبين ونجاحهم».


يشار إلى أن تريزيجيه بدأ مسيرته الدولية مع منتخب مصر عام 2014، وساهم في وصول منتخب بلاده إلى نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية في عامي 2017 و2023. كما قدّم أداءً لافتاً في تصفيات كأس العالم 2026، مسجلاً 5 أهداف ساهمت في تأهل مصر إلى البطولة. وخاض تجارب احترافية بارزة مع أندية أوروبية من بينها نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي، وكذلك في نادي الريان القطري.


وأسفرت قرعة كأس العرب 2025 عن تواجد المنتخب المصري في المجموعة الثالثة إلى جانب منتخبات الأردن والإمارات والكويت، إذ يسعى الفريق لتحسين مركزه مقارنة بالنسخة السابقة التي حلّ فيها رابعاً بعد مباراة قوية انتهت بركلات الترجيح أمام قطر في نسخة 2021.


ويستهل منتخب الفراعنة مشواره اليوم، بلقاء نظيره الكويتي في استاد لوسيل الأيقوني، الذي شهد النهائي التاريخي لكأس العالم 2022.