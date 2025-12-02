أشاد نجم المنتخب المصري محمود حسن «تريزيجيه» بالدور الريادي لدولة قطر في تعزيز مكانة الرياضة العربية على الساحة العالمية، مع استضافتها بطولة كأس العرب.
وقال نجم النادي الأهلي المصري أن كأس العرب بطولة مميزة، وأنه شرف كبير لمصر المشاركة في هذا المحفل الرياضي العريق، إذ تشكل كل مباراة فرصة لإبراز قوة المنتخب المصري.
وأضاف: «شاهد العالم قدرات قطر الاستثنائية خلال استضافة كأس العالم 2022، وكان ذلك إنجازاً تاريخياً ليس لقطر فحسب، بل للمنطقة بأسرها. واليوم، تعود الأنظار مجدداً إلى الدوحة مع استضافة كأس العرب، إذ ستتصدر الكرة العربية المشهد في المنطقة على منصة عالمية، وقال تريزيجيه، الذي شارك في 86 مباراة دولية وسجل 22 هدفاً بقميص المنتخب: «لا يوجد شعور يضاهي ارتداء قميص المنتخب وسط هتافات ملايين المشجعين، واللعب باسم مصر مسؤولية وشرف كبير، وأنا على يقين أن اللاعبين سيقدمون كل ما لديهم لإسعاد المشجعين في كأس العرب 2025».
وتابع: «اللعب في قطر تجربة استثنائية لأي لاعب. خوض المباريات في استادات احتضنت كأس العالم يمنح البطولة قيمة إضافية، كما أن البنية التحتية الرياضية الحديثة في قطر تشكل عاملاً أساسياً في دعم أداء اللاعبين ونجاحهم».
يشار إلى أن تريزيجيه بدأ مسيرته الدولية مع منتخب مصر عام 2014، وساهم في وصول منتخب بلاده إلى نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية في عامي 2017 و2023. كما قدّم أداءً لافتاً في تصفيات كأس العالم 2026، مسجلاً 5 أهداف ساهمت في تأهل مصر إلى البطولة. وخاض تجارب احترافية بارزة مع أندية أوروبية من بينها نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي، وكذلك في نادي الريان القطري.
وأسفرت قرعة كأس العرب 2025 عن تواجد المنتخب المصري في المجموعة الثالثة إلى جانب منتخبات الأردن والإمارات والكويت، إذ يسعى الفريق لتحسين مركزه مقارنة بالنسخة السابقة التي حلّ فيها رابعاً بعد مباراة قوية انتهت بركلات الترجيح أمام قطر في نسخة 2021.
ويستهل منتخب الفراعنة مشواره اليوم، بلقاء نظيره الكويتي في استاد لوسيل الأيقوني، الذي شهد النهائي التاريخي لكأس العالم 2022.
The star of the Egyptian national team, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet," praised the leading role of the State of Qatar in enhancing the status of Arab sports on the global stage, with its hosting of the Arab Cup.
He stated that the Arab Cup is a special tournament and that it is a great honor for Egypt to participate in this prestigious sporting event, as each match represents an opportunity to showcase the strength of the Egyptian national team.
He added: "The world witnessed Qatar's exceptional capabilities during the hosting of the 2022 World Cup, which was a historic achievement not just for Qatar, but for the entire region. Today, eyes are once again on Doha with the hosting of the Arab Cup, where Arab football will take center stage in the region on a global platform." Trezeguet, who has participated in 86 international matches and scored 22 goals for the national team, said: "There is no feeling that compares to wearing the national team jersey amidst the cheers of millions of fans, and playing for Egypt is a great responsibility and honor. I am confident that the players will give their all to make the fans happy in the Arab Cup 2025."
He continued: "Playing in Qatar is an exceptional experience for any player. Competing in stadiums that hosted the World Cup adds extra value to the tournament, and the modern sports infrastructure in Qatar is a key factor in supporting players' performance and success."
It is worth noting that Trezeguet began his international career with the Egyptian national team in 2014 and contributed to his country's reaching the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2017 and 2023. He also delivered a remarkable performance in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, scoring 5 goals that helped Egypt qualify for the tournament. He has had notable professional experiences with European clubs, including Aston Villa in England, as well as with Al Rayyan in Qatar.
The draw for the Arab Cup 2025 placed the Egyptian national team in Group C alongside the teams of Jordan, the UAE, and Kuwait, as the team aims to improve its position compared to the previous edition, where it finished fourth after a strong match that ended in penalties against Qatar in the 2021 edition.
The Pharaohs will begin their journey today with a match against their Kuwaiti counterpart at the iconic Lusail Stadium, which witnessed the historic final of the 2022 World Cup.