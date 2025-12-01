انطلقت اليوم منافسات الدوري السعودي BSF للبادل 2025 في نسخته الأولى، ويستمر حتى 6 ديسمبر القادم، بمشاركة 26 نادياً يتنافسون في أجواء مليئة بالحماس والإثارة على ملاعب بادل رش في بوليفارد رياض سيتي.


ويشارك في البطولة 16 فريقاً للرجال و10 فرق للسيدات، بمعدل 15 لاعباً لكل فريق، وتُقام المواجهات على 6 ملاعب جهزت لاستضافة الحدث بما يضمن تجربة تنافسية متكاملة للمشاركين والجمهور.


وتنطلق البطولة بنظام دور المجموعات خلال الأيام الثلاثة الأولى، على أن تُخصص الأيام الثلاثة الأخيرة للأدوار النهائية، فيما تُختتم المنافسات يوم السبت 6 ديسمبر بحفل تتويج الأبطال وسط حضور جماهيري متوقع وتغطية إعلامية واسعة.


ويأتي دوري البنك السعودي الفرنسي BSF للبادل 2025 للبادل تأكيداً على التطور المستمر لرياضة البادل في المملكة، وتعزيزاً لحضورها ضمن البطولات النوعية التي تجمع نخبة اللاعبين واللاعبات في أجواء رياضية مميزة.