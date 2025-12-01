The Saudi BSF Padel League 2025 kicked off today in its first edition, and will continue until December 6, with the participation of 26 clubs competing in an atmosphere full of excitement and thrill on the Padel Rush courts at Boulevard Riyadh City.



The tournament features 16 men's teams and 10 women's teams, with an average of 15 players per team. The matches will take place on 6 courts that have been prepared to host the event, ensuring a comprehensive competitive experience for participants and the audience.



The tournament will start with a group stage format during the first three days, while the last three days will be dedicated to the final rounds, concluding the competitions on Saturday, December 6, with a champions' award ceremony amidst an expected audience and extensive media coverage.



The Saudi French Bank BSF Padel League 2025 comes as a confirmation of the continuous development of padel sports in the Kingdom, enhancing its presence among the quality tournaments that bring together elite male and female players in a distinctive sporting atmosphere.