قال الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «الفيفا» اليوم إنه سيكشف عن الجدول المحدث لمباريات كأس العالم 2026 في بث عالمي مباشر من واشنطن يوم السبت القادم، بعد نحو 24 ساعة من سحب القرعة.


وأضاف في بيان أن البث الذي يبدأ في الساعة 12 ظهراً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، سيؤكد أماكن ومواعيد انطلاق 104 مباريات ضمن البطولة الموسعة التي تقام بمشاركة 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.


وسيقود رئيس «الفيفا» جياني إنفانتينو، العرض التقديمي إلى جانب لاعبين سابقين، ومن المتوقع حضور ممثلين عن 42 فريقاً تأهلت بالفعل للبطولة وكذلك المنتخبات المتنافسة في الملحق.


وأبان «الفيفا» أن تحديد موعد ومقر إقامة المباريات بعد إجراء القرعة يهدف إلى خلق ظروف مثالية للاعبين والمشجعين، وعندما يكون ذلك ممكناً، السماح بالمشاهدة عبر مناطق زمنية متعددة، وستتأكد النسخة النهائية من الجدول في مارس القادم، بمجرد شغل المقاعد الستة المتبقية في التصفيات.


وتستضيف 16 مدينة في ثلاث دول بطولة كأس العالم 2026، وهي الأولى التي تشهد مشاركة 48 فريقاً و104 مباريات، وبيع بالفعل ما يقرب من مليوني تذكرة للبطولة.