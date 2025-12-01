The International Football Federation (FIFA) announced today that it will reveal the updated schedule for the 2026 World Cup matches in a global live broadcast from Washington next Saturday, approximately 24 hours after the draw.



It added in a statement that the broadcast, which begins at 12 PM Eastern Time, will confirm the locations and kickoff times for 104 matches in the expanded tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino will lead the presentation alongside former players, and representatives from 42 teams that have already qualified for the tournament, as well as competing teams in the playoffs, are expected to attend.



FIFA clarified that determining the timing and venue for the matches after the draw aims to create optimal conditions for players and fans, and when possible, allow viewing across multiple time zones. The final version of the schedule will be confirmed next March, once the remaining six spots in the qualifiers are filled.



Sixteen cities in three countries will host the 2026 World Cup, which is the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, and nearly two million tickets for the tournament have already been sold.