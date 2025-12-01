حقق المنتخب السوري لكرة القدم فوزاً ثميناً ومستحقاً على نظيره التونسي، بهدف نظيف (1-0)، في المباراة القوية التي جمعتهما على أرضية ملعب البيت المونديالي، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثانية من بطولة كأس العرب FIFA المقامة في قطر.


جاء الهدف الوحيد في المباراة بتوقيع النجم عمر خريبين في الدقيقة 48 من عمر الشوط الثاني، ليمنح «نسور قاسيون» 3 نقاط بالغة الأهمية أعادتهم بقوة للمنافسة على إحدى بطاقتي التأهل للدور ربع النهائي.


شهدت المباراة مواجهة تكتيكية متوازنة بين المدربين، حيث اعتمد المنتخب السوري على الانضباط الدفاعي والتحول السريع، بينما حاول «نسور قرطاج» فرض إيقاعهم المعتاد لكنهم اصطدموا بدفاع سوري منظم وبراعة الحارس.


وفي الدقيقة الثالثة من الشوط الثاني، نجح عمر خريبين في استغلال كرة عرضية متقنة ليودعها الشباك التونسية بمهارة عالية، مسجلاً هدف التقدم الذي أشعل المدرجات التي اكتظت بالجماهير السورية.


فيما حاول المنتخب التونسي، الذي يضم كوكبة من النجوم، العودة في النتيجة وضغط بكل قوته، لكن الاستعجال والتسرع أمام المرمى، إلى جانب صلابة الدفاع السوري، حالا دون تعديل الكفة. ولم تنجح تغييرات المدرب التونسي في فك شيفرة التكتل الدفاعي السوري.


وستواجه سورية في الجولة القادمة المستضيفة قطر، وتونس ستواجه فلسطين.