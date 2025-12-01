The Syrian national football team achieved a valuable and deserved victory over their Tunisian counterpart, with a clean goal (1-0), in the strong match held at the Al Bayt Stadium, as part of the second group of the FIFA Arab Cup taking place in Qatar.



The only goal of the match came from star player Omar Khribin in the 48th minute of the second half, granting the "Qasioun Eagles" 3 crucial points that brought them back into contention for one of the two qualifying spots for the quarter-finals.



The match witnessed a balanced tactical confrontation between the coaches, with the Syrian team relying on defensive discipline and quick transitions, while the "Carthage Eagles" tried to impose their usual rhythm but were met with organized Syrian defense and the goalkeeper's skill.



In the third minute of the second half, Omar Khribin successfully capitalized on a well-placed cross to skillfully slot it into the Tunisian net, scoring the opening goal that ignited the stands filled with Syrian fans.



Meanwhile, the Tunisian team, which includes a host of stars, attempted to come back in the match and pressed with all their might, but haste and impatience in front of the goal, along with the solidity of the Syrian defense, prevented them from leveling the score. The changes made by the Tunisian coach did not succeed in breaking the Syrian defensive block.



Syria will face the host nation Qatar in the next round, while Tunisia will face Palestine.