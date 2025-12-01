حقق المنتخب السوري لكرة القدم فوزاً ثميناً ومستحقاً على نظيره التونسي، بهدف نظيف (1-0)، في المباراة القوية التي جمعتهما على أرضية ملعب البيت المونديالي، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثانية من بطولة كأس العرب FIFA المقامة في قطر.
جاء الهدف الوحيد في المباراة بتوقيع النجم عمر خريبين في الدقيقة 48 من عمر الشوط الثاني، ليمنح «نسور قاسيون» 3 نقاط بالغة الأهمية أعادتهم بقوة للمنافسة على إحدى بطاقتي التأهل للدور ربع النهائي.
شهدت المباراة مواجهة تكتيكية متوازنة بين المدربين، حيث اعتمد المنتخب السوري على الانضباط الدفاعي والتحول السريع، بينما حاول «نسور قرطاج» فرض إيقاعهم المعتاد لكنهم اصطدموا بدفاع سوري منظم وبراعة الحارس.
وفي الدقيقة الثالثة من الشوط الثاني، نجح عمر خريبين في استغلال كرة عرضية متقنة ليودعها الشباك التونسية بمهارة عالية، مسجلاً هدف التقدم الذي أشعل المدرجات التي اكتظت بالجماهير السورية.
فيما حاول المنتخب التونسي، الذي يضم كوكبة من النجوم، العودة في النتيجة وضغط بكل قوته، لكن الاستعجال والتسرع أمام المرمى، إلى جانب صلابة الدفاع السوري، حالا دون تعديل الكفة. ولم تنجح تغييرات المدرب التونسي في فك شيفرة التكتل الدفاعي السوري.
وستواجه سورية في الجولة القادمة المستضيفة قطر، وتونس ستواجه فلسطين.
The Syrian national football team achieved a valuable and deserved victory over their Tunisian counterpart, with a clean goal (1-0), in the strong match held at the Al Bayt Stadium, as part of the second group of the FIFA Arab Cup taking place in Qatar.
The only goal of the match came from star player Omar Khribin in the 48th minute of the second half, granting the "Qasioun Eagles" 3 crucial points that brought them back into contention for one of the two qualifying spots for the quarter-finals.
The match witnessed a balanced tactical confrontation between the coaches, with the Syrian team relying on defensive discipline and quick transitions, while the "Carthage Eagles" tried to impose their usual rhythm but were met with organized Syrian defense and the goalkeeper's skill.
In the third minute of the second half, Omar Khribin successfully capitalized on a well-placed cross to skillfully slot it into the Tunisian net, scoring the opening goal that ignited the stands filled with Syrian fans.
Meanwhile, the Tunisian team, which includes a host of stars, attempted to come back in the match and pressed with all their might, but haste and impatience in front of the goal, along with the solidity of the Syrian defense, prevented them from leveling the score. The changes made by the Tunisian coach did not succeed in breaking the Syrian defensive block.
Syria will face the host nation Qatar in the next round, while Tunisia will face Palestine.