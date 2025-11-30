ينهي مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة المنتخب العماني بعد غد (الثلاثاء)، الساعة 8:00 مساءً على استاد المدينة التعليمية، ضمن مباريات الجولة الأولى من مباريات المجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية ختامية سيعتمد من خلالها على تنفيذ اللاعبين المهمات الفنية والجوانب التكتيكية، والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة عُمان المرتقبة.


هذا وانضم لاعبو فريقي الهلال والاتحاد لمعسكر الأخضر صباح اليوم (الأحد) عقب فراغهم من المشاركة مع نادييهما في الدور ربع النهائي من كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.


من جانب آخر، يعقد المدرب هيرفي رينارد مؤتمراً صحفياً غدا (الإثنين) للحديث عن مواجهة المنتخب السعودي لنظيره العماني في بطولة كأس العرب 2025.


يذكر أن المنتخب السعودي يأتي في المجموعة الثانية ضمن بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، إلى جانب منتخبات المغرب، وعمان، وجزر القمر.