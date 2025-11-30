The coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, is finalizing his technical preparations for the match against the Omani national team the day after tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8:00 PM at the Education City Stadium, as part of the first round of matches in Group B of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar. He will conduct a final training session during which he will rely on the players to execute the technical tasks and tactical aspects, and finalize the starting lineup that will face the anticipated match against Oman.



Additionally, players from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad joined the Green Camp this morning (Sunday) after completing their participation with their clubs in the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup.



On another note, coach Hervé Renard will hold a press conference tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the Saudi national team's match against their Omani counterpart in the 2025 Arab Cup.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is in Group B of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, alongside the teams from Morocco, Oman, and Comoros.