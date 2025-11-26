تتجدّد الإثارة والندية بين فريقي الأهلي والقادسية، من خلال مواجهة دور ربع النهائي في كأس الملك،(الجمعة) القادم الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، إذ يطمح كلا الفريقين في تحقيق الانتصار والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة الغالية.


وتشهد مواجهة الفريقين لقاء الأخوين النجمين الأهلاوي صالح أبوالشامات، والقدساوي محمد أبوالشامات، إذ سبق أن التقيا «مرتين» في الموسم الحالي وكان التفوق للاعب فريق الأهلي صالح أبوالشامات، الأولى في دور نصف النهائي بكأس السوبر السعودي، وانتهت لصالح الأهلي بنتيجة 1/5، والثانية في الدور الأول في دوري روشن ونجح الأهلي في تأكيد تفوقه بالفوز 1/2، فمن سيكسب مع فريقه المواجهة الثالثة في دور الأربعة بكأس الملك الغالي؟