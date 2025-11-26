تتجدّد الإثارة والندية بين فريقي الأهلي والقادسية، من خلال مواجهة دور ربع النهائي في كأس الملك،(الجمعة) القادم الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، إذ يطمح كلا الفريقين في تحقيق الانتصار والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة الغالية.
وتشهد مواجهة الفريقين لقاء الأخوين النجمين الأهلاوي صالح أبوالشامات، والقدساوي محمد أبوالشامات، إذ سبق أن التقيا «مرتين» في الموسم الحالي وكان التفوق للاعب فريق الأهلي صالح أبوالشامات، الأولى في دور نصف النهائي بكأس السوبر السعودي، وانتهت لصالح الأهلي بنتيجة 1/5، والثانية في الدور الأول في دوري روشن ونجح الأهلي في تأكيد تفوقه بالفوز 1/2، فمن سيكسب مع فريقه المواجهة الثالثة في دور الأربعة بكأس الملك الغالي؟
The excitement and rivalry are renewed between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah teams, through the quarter-final match in the King’s Cup, next (Friday) at 8:30 PM, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Both teams aspire to achieve victory and qualify for the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament.
The match will witness the encounter of the star brothers, Al-Ahli's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Al-Qadisiyah's Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat. They have previously met "twice" this season, with Al-Ahli's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat coming out on top. The first encounter was in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup, which ended in favor of Al-Ahli with a score of 1/5, and the second was in the first round of the Roshan League, where Al-Ahli confirmed its superiority with a 1/2 victory. So, who will win the third encounter in the quarter-finals of the prestigious King’s Cup with their team?