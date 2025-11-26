The excitement and rivalry are renewed between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah teams, through the quarter-final match in the King’s Cup, next (Friday) at 8:30 PM, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Both teams aspire to achieve victory and qualify for the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament.



The match will witness the encounter of the star brothers, Al-Ahli's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Al-Qadisiyah's Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat. They have previously met "twice" this season, with Al-Ahli's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat coming out on top. The first encounter was in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup, which ended in favor of Al-Ahli with a score of 1/5, and the second was in the first round of the Roshan League, where Al-Ahli confirmed its superiority with a 1/2 victory. So, who will win the third encounter in the quarter-finals of the prestigious King’s Cup with their team?