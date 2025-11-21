تنطلق اليوم (الجمعة) الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن السعودي، بعد فترة التوقف الدولي، وسط 3 مواجهات قوية تزداد أهميتها كونها الأخيرة قبل توقف يمتد شهرًا بسبب مشاركة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب 2025، إضافة إلى إقامة مباريات الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وتبدأ منافسات اليوم الأول بثلاث مباريات أبرزها المواجهة التاريخية التي تجمع الخلود والحزم في ديربي الرس عندما يلتقيان على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، في أول مواجهة تجمع قطبي المحافظة في تاريخ دوري المحترفين، ويستضيف الاتحاد نظيره الرياض على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، ساعيًا لتضميد جراحه بعد خسارة الديربي أمام الأهلي في الجولة الماضية، ومواجهة سلسلة من النتائج المتراجعة التي أبعدته عن فرق المقدمة، وتتجه الأنظار إلى ملعب الإنماء في جدة لمتابعة القمة التي تجمع الأهلي والقادسية، في مواجهة تحمل أهمية مزدوجة قبل لقائهما المرتقب بعد أسبوع في ربع نهائي كأس الملك.
ويتفوق الأهلي تاريخيًا على القادسية بوضوح، إذ التقيا 18 مرة في دوري المحترفين، فاز الأهلي في 14 منها مقابل 4 انتصارات للقادسية، وسجل هجومه 34 هدفًا مقابل 18 هدفًا.
ويحتل الأهلي المركز الخامس بـ16 نقطة من 4 انتصارات و 4 تعادلات دون خسارة، ويدخل المباراة بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه في ديربي جدة أمام الاتحاد.
ويعول يايسله مدرب الأهلي على العديد من الأسماء البارزة التي يمتلكها مثل البرازيليان روجير إيبانيز، غالينو، الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه، الجزائري رياض محرز، الإنجليزي إيفان توني، والحارس إدوارد ميندي.
أما القادسية، الذي يملك الرصيد نفسه (16 نقطة) في المركز الرابع، فقد عاد لسكة الانتصارات بفوزه على الخلود، ويبحث عن مواصلة حضوره القوي في الموسم. وتبقى مشاركة المكسيكي جوليان كينيونيس غير مؤكدة، فيما يضم الفريق نخبة من النجوم مثل كوين كاستيلز، ناتشو فيرنانديز، ماتيو ريتيغي، جوليان فيغل، أوتافيو، والجوهرة المحلية مصعب الجوير.
Today (Friday) marks the start of the ninth round of the Roshen Saudi League, following the international break, with three strong matches that become increasingly important as they are the last before a month-long hiatus due to the Saudi national team's participation in the 2025 Arab Cup, in addition to the quarter-final matches of the King’s Cup. The first day of competition begins with three matches, the most notable of which is the historic clash between Al-Khulood and Al-Hazm in the Al-Rass derby, as they meet at Al-Hazm Club's stadium in Al-Rass, marking the first encounter between the two poles of the governorate in the history of the Professional League. Al-Ittihad hosts Al-Riyadh at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, seeking to heal its wounds after losing the derby against Al-Ahli in the last round, and facing a series of disappointing results that have distanced it from the top teams. All eyes are on Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah to follow the summit match between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah, in a clash that carries double importance ahead of their anticipated meeting next week in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup.
Historically, Al-Ahli has a clear advantage over Al-Qadisiyah, having faced each other 18 times in the Professional League, with Al-Ahli winning 14 of those matches compared to 4 victories for Al-Qadisiyah, and scoring 34 goals against 18.
Al-Ahli currently occupies the fifth position with 16 points from 4 wins and 4 draws without a loss, entering the match with high morale after their victory in the Jeddah derby against Al-Ittihad.
Al-Ahli's coach, Yaissle, relies on several prominent names in his squad, such as Brazilians Roger Ibanez, Galeno, Ivorian Franck Kessie, Algerian Riyad Mahrez, English Ivan Toney, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
As for Al-Qadisiyah, which has the same points total (16) in fourth place, they have returned to winning ways with their victory over Al-Khulood and are looking to continue their strong presence this season. The participation of Mexican Julian Quinones remains uncertain, while the team boasts a selection of stars including Koen Castels, Nacho Fernandez, Matteo Retegui, Julian Weigl, Octavio, and local gem Musab Al-Juwair.