Today (Friday) marks the start of the ninth round of the Roshen Saudi League, following the international break, with three strong matches that become increasingly important as they are the last before a month-long hiatus due to the Saudi national team's participation in the 2025 Arab Cup, in addition to the quarter-final matches of the King’s Cup. The first day of competition begins with three matches, the most notable of which is the historic clash between Al-Khulood and Al-Hazm in the Al-Rass derby, as they meet at Al-Hazm Club's stadium in Al-Rass, marking the first encounter between the two poles of the governorate in the history of the Professional League. Al-Ittihad hosts Al-Riyadh at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, seeking to heal its wounds after losing the derby against Al-Ahli in the last round, and facing a series of disappointing results that have distanced it from the top teams. All eyes are on Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah to follow the summit match between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah, in a clash that carries double importance ahead of their anticipated meeting next week in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup.



Historically, Al-Ahli has a clear advantage over Al-Qadisiyah, having faced each other 18 times in the Professional League, with Al-Ahli winning 14 of those matches compared to 4 victories for Al-Qadisiyah, and scoring 34 goals against 18.



Al-Ahli currently occupies the fifth position with 16 points from 4 wins and 4 draws without a loss, entering the match with high morale after their victory in the Jeddah derby against Al-Ittihad.



Al-Ahli's coach, Yaissle, relies on several prominent names in his squad, such as Brazilians Roger Ibanez, Galeno, Ivorian Franck Kessie, Algerian Riyad Mahrez, English Ivan Toney, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.



As for Al-Qadisiyah, which has the same points total (16) in fourth place, they have returned to winning ways with their victory over Al-Khulood and are looking to continue their strong presence this season. The participation of Mexican Julian Quinones remains uncertain, while the team boasts a selection of stars including Koen Castels, Nacho Fernandez, Matteo Retegui, Julian Weigl, Octavio, and local gem Musab Al-Juwair.