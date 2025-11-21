تنطلق اليوم (الجمعة) الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن السعودي، بعد فترة التوقف الدولي، وسط 3 مواجهات قوية تزداد أهميتها كونها الأخيرة قبل توقف يمتد شهرًا بسبب مشاركة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب 2025، إضافة إلى إقامة مباريات الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وتبدأ منافسات اليوم الأول بثلاث مباريات أبرزها المواجهة التاريخية التي تجمع الخلود والحزم في ديربي الرس عندما يلتقيان على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، في أول مواجهة تجمع قطبي المحافظة في تاريخ دوري المحترفين، ويستضيف الاتحاد نظيره الرياض على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، ساعيًا لتضميد جراحه بعد خسارة الديربي أمام الأهلي في الجولة الماضية، ومواجهة سلسلة من النتائج المتراجعة التي أبعدته عن فرق المقدمة، وتتجه الأنظار إلى ملعب الإنماء في جدة لمتابعة القمة التي تجمع الأهلي والقادسية، في مواجهة تحمل أهمية مزدوجة قبل لقائهما المرتقب بعد أسبوع في ربع نهائي كأس الملك.


ويتفوق الأهلي تاريخيًا على القادسية بوضوح، إذ التقيا 18 مرة في دوري المحترفين، فاز الأهلي في 14 منها مقابل 4 انتصارات للقادسية، وسجل هجومه 34 هدفًا مقابل 18 هدفًا.


ويحتل الأهلي المركز الخامس بـ16 نقطة من 4 انتصارات و 4 تعادلات دون خسارة، ويدخل المباراة بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه في ديربي جدة أمام الاتحاد.


ويعول يايسله مدرب الأهلي على العديد من الأسماء البارزة التي يمتلكها مثل البرازيليان روجير إيبانيز، غالينو، الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه، الجزائري رياض محرز، الإنجليزي إيفان توني، والحارس إدوارد ميندي.


أما القادسية، الذي يملك الرصيد نفسه (16 نقطة) في المركز الرابع، فقد عاد لسكة الانتصارات بفوزه على الخلود، ويبحث عن مواصلة حضوره القوي في الموسم. وتبقى مشاركة المكسيكي جوليان كينيونيس غير مؤكدة، فيما يضم الفريق نخبة من النجوم مثل كوين كاستيلز، ناتشو فيرنانديز، ماتيو ريتيغي، جوليان فيغل، أوتافيو، والجوهرة المحلية مصعب الجوير.