The Saudi International Championship 2025 witnessed a strong start, highlighted by American Caleb Surratt and Polish Adrian Meronk taking the lead on the first day with a score of 62 (9 under par), marking the beginning of what promises to be a highly competitive edition of the tournament. Surratt, the runner-up of the 2024 edition after a three-way playoff, delivered an impressive performance, coming within one stroke of breaking his course record, while Meronk, who claimed the LIV Golf Riyadh title earlier this year, continued his stellar play with a flawless round, sharing the top spot with Surratt on the highly competitive Riyadh Golf Club courses.



Surratt expressed his satisfaction with his performance, confirming that he feels very comfortable on the course and that his style clearly suits it. He noted that he is starting to regain his rhythm and getting closer to his best levels, and that what he showcased today reflects the results of the work he has put in over the past period. The first round saw a notable Saudi presence with the participation of 7 players, representing a clear model of the development witnessed in national golf programs. Among them were Prince Khalid bin Saud Al Faisal, Khalid Al Qunaibit, Shergo Al Kurdi, Faisal Salhab, Khalid Atiyah, Othman Al Mulla, and Saud Al Sharif, showcasing the progress of the new Saudi generation and their confidence in appearing at the international level.



Prince Khalid bin Saud Al Faisal expressed his pride in participating and his great confidence in the promising future of Saudi golf, indicating that the next generation is capable of securing its place soon in these championships. Player Faisal Salhab praised the efforts of Saudi Golf, explaining that the work accomplished over the past months reflects a serious investment and a clear vision for a bright future for the sport in the Kingdom. The Arab presence was also extended with the participation of three Moroccan amateurs: Adam Brinsou, Youssef Al Hilali, and Reda Al Hilali, in a participation that underscores the expansion of the golf base in the Arab world and the rising interest in the game in the region.



These diverse participations embody the ongoing efforts of Saudi Golf and the Saudi Golf Federation in building a developmental system aimed at supporting the rising generation and empowering Arab talents to engage in world-class competitive environments.



This year's championship reflects its growing stature on the international stage, with a remarkable presence of the world's top golf stars competing at the Riyadh Golf Club, as the competitions continue until November 22, amidst anticipation for developments in the rankings in the coming days.