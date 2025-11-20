شهدت بطولة السعودية الدولية 2025 انطلاقة قوية عزّزها اعتلاء الأمريكي كاليب سورات والبولندي أدريان ميرونك صدارة اليوم الأول بتسجيلهما 62 ضربة (9 ضربات تحت المعدّل)، في بداية تؤكد حجم المنافسة المرتقبة في واحدة من أبرز نسخ البطولة. وقدّم سورات، وصيف نسخة 2024 بعد جولة فاصلة ثلاثية، أداء مميزا اقترب فيه بفارق ضربة واحدة من كسر رقمه القياسي في الملعب، بينما واصل ميرونك، الذي توّج بلقب LIV Golf الرياض مطلع العام، تألقه بجولة خالية من الأخطاء، ليشارك سورات قمة الترتيب على ملاعب نادي الرياض للغولف التي جاءت بمعايير تنافسية عالية.
وعبّر سورات عن رضاه بما قدّمه، مؤكدا أنه يشعر بارتياح كبير على الملعب وأن أسلوبه يتناسب معه بشكل واضح، مشيرا إلى أنه بدأ يستعيد إيقاع اللعب ويقترب من أفضل مستوياته، وأن ما قدمه اليوم يعكس حصيلة العمل الذي بذله خلال الفترة الماضية. وشهدت الجولة الأولى حضورا سعوديا لافتا بمشاركة 7 لاعبين شكّلوا نموذجا واضحا للتطور الذي تشهده برامج الغولف الوطنية، إذ شارك كل من الأمير خالد بن سعود الفيصل، وخالد القنيبط، وشيرغو الكردي، وفيصل سلهب، وخالد عطية، وعثمان الملة، وسعود الشريف، في مشاركة تعكس تقدّم الجيل السعودي الجديد وثقته في الظهور بالمستوى الدولي.
وأكد الأمير خالد بن سعود الفيصل فخره بالمشاركة وثقته الكبيرة في المستقبل الواعد للغولف السعودي، مبينا أن الجيل القادم قادر على انتزاع مكانه قريبا في هذه البطولات. كما أشاد اللاعب فيصل سلهب بجهود غولف السعودية، موضحا أن العمل المنجز خلال الأشهر الماضية يعكس استثمارا جديا ورؤية واضحة لمستقبل مشرق للرياضة في المملكة. وامتد الحضور العربي كذلك بمشاركة 3 من الهواة المغاربة هم آدم برنسو ويوسف الهلالي ورضا الهلالي، في مشاركة تؤكد توسع قاعدة الغولف عربيا وارتفاع مستوى الاهتمام باللعبة في المنطقة.
وتجسّد هذه المشاركات المتنوعة الجهود المتواصلة لغولف السعودية والاتحاد السعودي للغولف في بناء منظومة تطويرية تستهدف دعم الجيل الصاعد وتمكين المواهب العربية من الاحتكاك بأجواء تنافسية عالمية المستوى.
وتعكس قوة البطولة هذا العام مكانتها المتنامية على الساحة الدولية، مع حضور مميز لأبرز نجوم الغولف العالميين والمنافسة بينهم في نادي الرياض للغولف، إذ تتواصل المنافسات حتى 22 نوفمبر وسط ترقّب لتطورات الترتيب في الأيام القادمة.
