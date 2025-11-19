علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن الإدارة الاتحادية تسعى لحسم أمر تمديد عقد قائد الفريق الكروي الأول كريم بنزيما الذي سينتهي صيف 2026، ومازالت الاجتماعات مستمرة بين الطرفين، من أجل حسم كافة التفاصيل المتعلقة بتمديد عقد القائد الاتحادي حتى العام 2028، وتهدف الإدارة الرياضية في العميد لإنهاء ملف تمديد عقد بنزيما قبل دخوله فترة الأشهر الستة في يناير القادم، إذ يملك المهاجم كريم بنزيما عدة عروض من أندية عالمية من أجل التعاقد معه في حال عدم تمديد عقده مع نادي الاتحاد.
واستطاع بنزيما المساهمة بقوة في تحقيق الفريق الاتحادي لبطولتي دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكأس الملك وحصد الثنائية المحلية في الموسم الماضي، وحاليا ينافس مع العميد على البطولات محليا وآسيويا.
وكان بنزيما انضم للنادي في صيف 2023 بعقد لمدة ثلاثة مواسم مضى منها موسمان وتبقى له الموسم الحالي.
عقد بنزيما مع الاتحاد:
- مدة العقد مع العميد 3 سنوات.
- مضى موسمان وتبقى الموسم الحالي.
"Okaz" learned from its sources that the federal administration is working to finalize the extension of the contract of the first team captain, Karim Benzema, which will end in the summer of 2026. Meetings are still ongoing between the two parties to settle all the details related to extending the captain's contract until 2028. The sports administration at Al-Ittihad aims to conclude the contract extension file for Benzema before he enters the six-month period in January, as the striker Karim Benzema has several offers from global clubs to contract with him if his contract with Al-Ittihad is not extended.
Benzema has significantly contributed to the Al-Ittihad team's achievement of the Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup titles, securing the domestic double last season. He is currently competing with Al-Ittihad for titles both locally and in Asia.
Benzema joined the club in the summer of 2023 on a contract for three seasons, of which two seasons have passed and he has one season remaining.
Benzema's contract with Al-Ittihad:
- The contract duration with Al-Ittihad is 3 years.
- Two seasons have passed, and one season remains.