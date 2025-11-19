"Okaz" learned from its sources that the federal administration is working to finalize the extension of the contract of the first team captain, Karim Benzema, which will end in the summer of 2026. Meetings are still ongoing between the two parties to settle all the details related to extending the captain's contract until 2028. The sports administration at Al-Ittihad aims to conclude the contract extension file for Benzema before he enters the six-month period in January, as the striker Karim Benzema has several offers from global clubs to contract with him if his contract with Al-Ittihad is not extended.



Benzema has significantly contributed to the Al-Ittihad team's achievement of the Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup titles, securing the domestic double last season. He is currently competing with Al-Ittihad for titles both locally and in Asia.



Benzema joined the club in the summer of 2023 on a contract for three seasons, of which two seasons have passed and he has one season remaining.



Benzema's contract with Al-Ittihad:



- The contract duration with Al-Ittihad is 3 years.



- Two seasons have passed, and one season remains.