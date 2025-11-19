علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن الإدارة الاتحادية تسعى لحسم أمر تمديد عقد قائد الفريق الكروي الأول كريم بنزيما الذي سينتهي صيف 2026، ومازالت الاجتماعات مستمرة بين الطرفين، من أجل حسم كافة التفاصيل المتعلقة بتمديد عقد القائد الاتحادي حتى العام 2028، وتهدف الإدارة الرياضية في العميد لإنهاء ملف تمديد عقد بنزيما قبل دخوله فترة الأشهر الستة في يناير القادم، إذ يملك المهاجم كريم بنزيما عدة عروض من أندية عالمية من أجل التعاقد معه في حال عدم تمديد عقده مع نادي الاتحاد.


واستطاع بنزيما المساهمة بقوة في تحقيق الفريق الاتحادي لبطولتي دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكأس الملك وحصد الثنائية المحلية في الموسم الماضي، وحاليا ينافس مع العميد على البطولات محليا وآسيويا.


وكان بنزيما انضم للنادي في صيف 2023 بعقد لمدة ثلاثة مواسم مضى منها موسمان وتبقى له الموسم الحالي.


عقد بنزيما مع الاتحاد:


- مدة العقد مع العميد 3 سنوات.


- مضى موسمان وتبقى الموسم الحالي.