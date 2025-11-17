All eyes are on the sixth encounter between the Saudi national team and the Algerian national team. Despite the few matches they have played, these encounters have been characterized by competitiveness and balance.



The Green Falcons and the Desert Warriors have faced each other in 5 previous matches, all of which were friendly. History favors the Saudi national team, which has achieved two victories, while the Algerian team has secured only one win, with two matches ending in a draw.



The first encounter took place in January 1976, ending with a 3-1 victory for Algeria, during which Mohammed Al-Mughnim scored Saudi Arabia's only goal. In February 1984, Saudi Arabia responded with a 4-2 victory, thanks to a brace from Majed Abdullah, along with goals from Saleh Khalifa and Shaya Al-Nafisa. In 1986, there were two matches in the same month; the first ended in a goalless draw, while the second ended in a 1-1 draw, with Jamal Mohammed scoring for the Green Falcons and Nasser Bouiche for Algeria. In 2018, the two teams met again, and the match concluded with a 2-0 victory for the Saudi Green Falcons, with goals scored by Salman Al-Faraj and Yahya Al-Shehri.



Thus, the two teams enter the friendly match in Jeddah, which is considered their sixth encounter. Will the Green Falcons achieve their third victory, or will the Desert Warriors record their second historical win?