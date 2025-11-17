تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة السادسة بين المنتخب السعودي ومنتخب الجزائر، ورغم قلة مبارياتهما، لكنها اتسمت بالندية والتوازن.


فقد التقى الأخضر ومحاربو الصحراء في 5 مباريات سابقة، جميعها وديّة، ويقف التاريخ مع المنتخب السعودي، الذي حقق انتصارين فيما حقق منتخب الجزائر فوزاً وحيداً، وحضر التعادل في مناسبتين.


انطلقت أول المواجهات في يناير 1976 وانتهت بفوز الجزائر 3-1، سجل خلالها محمد المغنم هدف السعودية الوحيد. وفي فبراير 1984 جاء الرد السعودي بانتصار 4-2 بفضل ثنائية ماجد عبدالله، إضافة إلى هدفي صالح خليفة وشايع النفيسة. أما عام 1986 فشهد مباراتين في الشهر نفسه، انتهت الأولى بالتعادل السلبي، والثانية بتعادل إيجابي 1-1 سجله جمال محمد للأخضر وناصر بويش للجزائر، وفي عام 2018 اتلقى المنتخبان مجدداً وانتهى اللقاء بفوز الأخضر السعودي بهدفين دون مقابل أحرزهما كل من سلمان الفرج ويحيى الشهري.


وبذلك يدخل المنتخبان المواجهة الودية بجدة، التي تعتبر السادسة بينهما، فهل يحقق الصقور الخضر الانتصار الثالث أم يسجّل محاربو الصحراء فوزهم الثاني تاريخياً؟