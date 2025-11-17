تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة السادسة بين المنتخب السعودي ومنتخب الجزائر، ورغم قلة مبارياتهما، لكنها اتسمت بالندية والتوازن.
فقد التقى الأخضر ومحاربو الصحراء في 5 مباريات سابقة، جميعها وديّة، ويقف التاريخ مع المنتخب السعودي، الذي حقق انتصارين فيما حقق منتخب الجزائر فوزاً وحيداً، وحضر التعادل في مناسبتين.
انطلقت أول المواجهات في يناير 1976 وانتهت بفوز الجزائر 3-1، سجل خلالها محمد المغنم هدف السعودية الوحيد. وفي فبراير 1984 جاء الرد السعودي بانتصار 4-2 بفضل ثنائية ماجد عبدالله، إضافة إلى هدفي صالح خليفة وشايع النفيسة. أما عام 1986 فشهد مباراتين في الشهر نفسه، انتهت الأولى بالتعادل السلبي، والثانية بتعادل إيجابي 1-1 سجله جمال محمد للأخضر وناصر بويش للجزائر، وفي عام 2018 اتلقى المنتخبان مجدداً وانتهى اللقاء بفوز الأخضر السعودي بهدفين دون مقابل أحرزهما كل من سلمان الفرج ويحيى الشهري.
وبذلك يدخل المنتخبان المواجهة الودية بجدة، التي تعتبر السادسة بينهما، فهل يحقق الصقور الخضر الانتصار الثالث أم يسجّل محاربو الصحراء فوزهم الثاني تاريخياً؟
All eyes are on the sixth encounter between the Saudi national team and the Algerian national team. Despite the few matches they have played, these encounters have been characterized by competitiveness and balance.
The Green Falcons and the Desert Warriors have faced each other in 5 previous matches, all of which were friendly. History favors the Saudi national team, which has achieved two victories, while the Algerian team has secured only one win, with two matches ending in a draw.
The first encounter took place in January 1976, ending with a 3-1 victory for Algeria, during which Mohammed Al-Mughnim scored Saudi Arabia's only goal. In February 1984, Saudi Arabia responded with a 4-2 victory, thanks to a brace from Majed Abdullah, along with goals from Saleh Khalifa and Shaya Al-Nafisa. In 1986, there were two matches in the same month; the first ended in a goalless draw, while the second ended in a 1-1 draw, with Jamal Mohammed scoring for the Green Falcons and Nasser Bouiche for Algeria. In 2018, the two teams met again, and the match concluded with a 2-0 victory for the Saudi Green Falcons, with goals scored by Salman Al-Faraj and Yahya Al-Shehri.
Thus, the two teams enter the friendly match in Jeddah, which is considered their sixth encounter. Will the Green Falcons achieve their third victory, or will the Desert Warriors record their second historical win?